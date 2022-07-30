Celebrating 25 years in business

Quinton Downing said others were reluctant to open a business in The Villages 25 years ago, when the community was just getting going. But he took a chance when he opened Village Pack N Ship in La Plaza Grande 25 years ago. “We saw the opportunity, and we wanted to be the first pack and ship store in The Villages,” Downing said. “And we were. We opened up and took a chance on it.” When Downing’s business first opened its doors in 1997 only a few other businesses and restaurants existed in La Plaza Grande. Multiple new businesses have opened this year alone, but it’s the ones that took a chance a quarter of a century ago that are celebrating big milestones today. In addition to Village Pack N Ship, Merle Norman Cosmetics, McCall’s Tavern, Spanish Springs Lanes, Village Dental and Cal’s Barbershop are celebrating 25 years of business in the community.
The Villages has grown by leaps and bounds since the late 1990s. In the fourth quarter of 2001, there were about 545 businesses in Sumter County, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In the fourth quarter of 2021, there were about 2,285 businesses in Sumter.
Downing has enjoyed the last 25 years in The Villages and said it has been a blessing for him and his employees.
“We’ve maintained about 12 employees, and we help people every day,” he said.
And the business has expanded with a second location that opened in Palm Ridge Plaza in the 2000s.
Merle Norman Cosmetics in La Plaza Grande also is celebrating 25 years.
Cathy Gerrits has owned a Merle Norman Cosmetics for 40 years. Her business was first located in Leesburg, but she moved to The Villages in December 1997 because of the opportunity and growth.
“I like what I do, and it’s really a pleasure to help people look better because when you look better you feel better about yourself,” she said.
Over the years she has become friends with many of her customers.
“We know them by name, and half the time can remember what they use, what color they use,” Gerrits said. “You get to know people a lot. You get to know about their lives. You get to make friends.”
Village Dental celebrated its 25th anniversary in June. It has three locations in the community, but the first opened near La Plaza Grande North off of U.S. Highway 27/441.
Dr. Edward Farrell, who founded the business, has enjoyed being part of The Villages’ growth and serving area residents.
“It’s been very rewarding, very enjoyable,” he said in an earlier interview. “The Villages is excellent to work with. The residents are ideal, fantastic people. I very much have enjoyed everything about practicing in The Villages.”
Staff members are planning a celebration of the milestone anniversary later this year.
When McCall’s Tavern and Spanish Springs Lanes opened in Spanish Springs in 1997, they were owned by The Villages. In 2006, Villagers Larry and Sue Ducat became the owners of both establishments.
They wanted to take over Spanish Springs Lanes because they had been in the bowling business for 50 years and still own a bowling alley in Ohio. They chose to take over McCall’s at the same time.
“It was just natural,” Larry said.
They worked to make both establishments feel welcoming to everyone in the area, not just Villagers.
Although they haven’t been owners the entire 25 years, they are happy the businesses are reaching the milestone.
“We’ve enjoyed it immensely,” Larry said.
The first Cal’s Barbershop opened in La Plaza Grande North more than 25 years ago, and Vickie Langford is celebrating 25 years of her and her family owning the barbershop and salon this year.
Her parents became owners of the location in August 1997. Her dad was a barber at the business before becoming its owner.
Langford became a joint owner in 2003 and took over fully in 2017.
In 2013, the La Plaza Grande North location moved to Spanish Springs, where it still is today. There also is a Cal’s in Lake Sumter Landing, Colony Plaza and Brownwood.
Langford owns the Spanish Springs, Colony Plaza and Brownwood locations. Her sister owns the Lake Sumter Landing location.
And the first Cal’s location has expended too. It started as a barbershop with just six; now it also includes a full hair salon and has 16 chairs.
The expansion and increase in services at the Spanish Springs location helped the family increase its clientele.
“We tell ourselves all the time how blessed we are,” Langford said. “... It’s because of the longevity and the time we’ve been here and our loyal customers.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
