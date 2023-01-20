Celebrated artists to perform at The Sharon

The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center is bringing in several Grammy-recognized artists this week in the midst of yet another season of high-quality entertainment. David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Johnny Mathis and Chris Botti will perform their signature music and share some of their experience and industry expertise with local audiences. “Bringing these incredibly talented, award-winning performers to The Sharon is just the latest example of the world-class entertainment we strive to bring to The Villages,” said Sierra Baggins, booking manager for The Sharon. “From our upcoming Broadway shows to world-renowned dance troupes like Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, to acclaimed speakers in our National Geographic Live series, we always aim to have something amazing on stage for everyone to be excited about.”
Producer David Foster and television and Broadway star Katharine McPhee will perform “An Intimate Evening with David Foster and Katharine McPhee” at 4 and 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
“It’s a safe bet that we will hear McPhee’s beautiful voice singing, and Foster is a genius on the piano, but the extent of what they do on stage is completely up to them,” Baggins said. “I have full faith they will make it a night to remember.”
Taylor Adkins, marketing and administrative assistant at The Sharon, said it is always exciting to host Foster and McPhee.
“They are a great duo,” Adkins said. “Both of them are so wildly talented. He enjoys sharing the spotlight and lifting up the voices of talented performers.”
Foster won 16 Grammy Awards and created hit songs for artists like Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton and others.
After appearing on the fifth season of “American Idol,” McPhee found success in the music industry.
She also starred as Jenna Hunterson in both the United States and United Kingdom theater productions of “Waitress.”
The show features Foster’s hits as a producer as well as McPhee’s hits from her album, her run on “American Idol” and “Waitress.”
Adkins said audiences are so excited to see the duo that tickets sold out.
Johnny Mathis, known as “The Voice of Love,” is celebrating 67 years as a recording artist on stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Sharon.
Mathis achieved over 17 million Recording Industry Association of America album and single sales in the United States.
He was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame three times for his songs “Chances Are,” “It’s Not For Me To Say” and “Misty.”
Adkins said she expects audiences to reminisce during his show.
“We hope they enjoy going back in time,” Adkins said. “He has such a long and lustrous career.”
Chris Botti ties up the month of Grammy-recognized artists with his talent on the trumpet at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Sharon.
His 2012 Album, “Impressions” received a Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album.
He also produced four number one Billboard jazz albums.
“We are so excited to have Chris Botti back,” Adkins said. “He was such a hit last year. He is a charismatic performer who plays a variety of music from jazz, pop and rock.”
Baggins said all the artists are returning performers at The Sharon.
Johnny Mathis is returning after performing in 2016 and 2017, while Chris Botti played in March 2022 and David Foster visited in 2019 and 2021.
“We are so honored that performers like David Foster and Chris Botti consistently choose to come back to The Villages,” Baggins said. “Every year we are told that The Villages has the best audience to play to, and that performing live here is really like nothing else.”
Adkins said tickets for Johnny Mathis and Chris Botti are going fast. Tickets vary in price and are available at thevillagesentertainment.com or any Villages Box Office location.
“People will love being able to sing along to all the hits they know and love,” Adkins said. “We’re very excited to host these Grammy Award winners.”
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
