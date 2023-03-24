Celebrate Easter with dozens of area events

Easter Sunday happens on April 9 this year, and families have plenty of ways to celebrate with events and activities offered throughout the community.
Several churches in and around The Villages plan to hold Easter egg hunts for children over the coming weeks. They include Lake Deaton United Methodist Church, which holds its egg hunt April 1, as well as New Covenant United Methodist Church, which will host its “April Family Event” following 11 a.m. worship April 2.
“We will have brunch, a large Easter egg hunt, face painting, pony rides, photos with the Easter Bunny, a service project, live music and more,” said Olivia Collins, family minister at New Covenant UMC. “It’s an all-out celebration for our risen Lord.”
Those who wish to attend are encouraged to wear something blue and bring a donation in honor of April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month. All donations benefit the Ounce of Prevention Fund of Florida, which serves at-risk children and their families in the state.
New Covenant UMC’s event is free, but anyone attending is asked to register ahead of time at ncumcfl.com/kids.
Oxford Assembly of God is putting together egg hunts for all ages in April, planning a giant egg hunt for kids April 2 and a scavenger hunt for middle and high school students April 7.
“Our teens will be split into teams and will follow clues all over the church property in search of the prize egg at the end,” youth pastor Amanda Hahn said. “Our middle and high school students absolutely love the scavenger hunt.”
In Summerfield, Christ Lutheran Church and the Byzantine Catholic Community are joining forces to stage an egg hunt for kids at 1 p.m. April 8. The event will be at the campus of Christ Lutheran, which the Byzantine Catholic Community uses for worship on Saturday mornings.
“Congregants from both churches have been quite helpful in providing us with the plastic eggs, prizes and candy we need to make this a success,” said Cindy Lamb, a Christ Lutheran congregant and egg hunt organizer.
At New Bethel Community Church in Summerfield, organizers of its April 1 egg hunt received so many donations that they gave away some candy to other churches and groups for their own hunts.
“We may worship differently, but we all want to help the community,” said Rita Reahm, a New Bethel Community congregant.
Hope Lutheran Church’s central campus got Easter celebrations off to an early start with a March 17 concert by Timothy and Hosanna Noble, and welcomes Brothers in Song for a show at its central campus tonight. St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Summerfield hosts “Way of the Cross” March 31, which features the church’s music director, Roger Grenier, and the St. Mark Celebration Choir.
Oxford Assembly of God will welcome singer Larry Ford for concerts during 8 and 10 a.m. April 2 worship services.
“Larry Ford is an award-winning Southern gospel tenor who has been frequently featured on Bill Gaither’s concert tours and videos,” lead pastor Derrel Strickland said. “The church choir will perform with Ford on several songs.”
GraceWay Church in Leesburg presents an Easter musical, “Worthy is the Lamb,” at 6 p.m. April 2. The concert features the GraceWay Church Celebration Choir and solo performances by Ali Dickson, Timothy Filing, Gary Koerten and Angela Mawi.
In Wildwood, Greater Piney Grove Baptist Church plans to stage a re-enactment of the path Jesus took through Jerusalem before his crucifixion. The event, “Via Dolorosa,” is at 6 p.m. April 1 at 112 Huey St., Wildwood, just off U.S. Highway 301.
“This is a powerful production for the entire community,” said Voncia Deveau, who is putting together the production. “It’s a live and dramatic experience of Jesus carrying the cross for us.”
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the church the night of the show or by calling Deveau at 352-461-6192. Seating for the event is limited.
“Proceeds from Via Dolorosa are benefiting Greater Piney Grove Baptist’s youth ministry,” Deveau said. “I ran the ministry for several years, and now my daughter leads it. We have a great group of kids who are part of this ministry.”
And Fairway Christian Church opens its doors at 6 p.m. April 1-2 for an Easter worship experience called “God for Us.”
“This is an Easter worship experience celebrating God’s never-ending love for us,” preaching minister Butch Gastfield said. “This is an all-inclusive worship experience featuring God’s word sung by Fairway Christian’s choir, praise team and soloists. This is open to everyone regardless of church membership or denomination, and we are encouraging our congregants to invite their friends and neighbors to attend.”
Meantime, Villagers can have Easter fun with their grandchildren during Easter week as Camp Villages presents “Hopping Through the Villages.” Four days of activities and fun for children of all ages are scheduled at recreation centers across Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, from egg hunts and crafting to disc golf and a scavenger hunt. The Easter Bunny also plans to hop on by a number of the activities, including “Photos With the Bunny” from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Colony Cottage Recreation.
Space is limited for each activity, and there are age restrictions and fees for most of the events. For more information or to register for Hopping Through The Villages, go to campvillages.com or visit any At Your Service location.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
