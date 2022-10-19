Almost 10,000 residents are in danger of losing key services provided by The Villages District staff if a legal action threatened by CDD 7 officials moves forward.
The villages of Bonita, Duval, Hadley and Hemingway may become the community’s only outlier neighborhoods to fend for themselves if the latest maneuver by Community Development District 7 officials proceeds.
CDD 7’s board will vote Thursday on the wisdom of pursuing a legal action against the Sumter Landing Community Development District.
After a long history of failed challenges against the Project Wide Advisory Committee, CDD 7 Chairman Jerry Vicenti is now targeting its parent, SLCDD.
Vicenti wants his board to agree that SLCDD has not properly administered the PWAC contract, a 20-year agreement that Vicenti has tried and failed to renegotiate.
Should CDD 7’s board agree with Vicenti, “it might make sense for CDD 7 to be cut loose from their management agreement and allow them to hire their own management team,” warned Kevin Stone, the attorney for SLCDD, on Tuesday.
That would mean an end to services currently provided by District staff that include property management, architectural review, budgeting, finance, purchasing, risk management, human resources, information technology and other administration.
The cost to CDD 7 residents to hire an outside contractor is unknown; all numbered CDDs currently operate as one negotiating body.
Vicenti’s move jeopardizes that financial bargaining benefit for his constituents.
“The other CDDs are not in agreement with what CDD 7 is complaining about,” said Don Brozick, PWAC chairman.
Stone added that SLCDD will vigorously defend itself, and that it is prepared to sever ties with CDD 7 if necessary.
That scenario would leave approximately 9,400 residents in the villages of Bonita, Duval, Hadley and Hemingway as the only CDD being managed by an outside contractor.
“It would create very difficult circumstances if District staff were asked to perform duties for two separate entities that are now adversaries,” Stone said.
“It’s a reasonable likelihood they will receive conflicting instructions.”
Among his complaints, Vicenti alleges that SLCDD has misspent PWAC funds on legal fees.
However, CDD 7’s board has been under fire for spending more than $82,000 of its residents’ taxes on lawyers in the last fiscal year alone.
By comparison, in the same period, only $78,000 was spent in the combined legal fees of all eight other numbered districts in PWAC.
CDD 7 has been at odds with other numbered districts for some time.
Last year, CDD 7 refused to vote on a new agreement that was overwhelmingly approved by the other boards to form a second PWAC for new districts south of State Road 44.
CDD 7 withheld its vote as leverage to renegotiate the entire agreement.
The hardball tactic backfired, and the lack of a unanimous vote pushed SLCDD to walk away.
“Everyone was aligned, again with the exception of CDD 7, that the proposed agreement would represent a better deal for everybody involved,” Brozick said. “Residents from every district, including CDD 7, would have benefitted. It’s a shame we couldn’t get an agreement.”
Last month, PWAC supervisors voted to approve a contract — over CDD7’s objection — to reconstruct the aging Brownwood windmill and water tower for safety reasons.
Earlier this month, PWAC supervisors reached a consensus to continue to hold about $2.1 million in reserve to fund the Morse Island Revetment Project — rejecting CDD7’s move to take its portion of that fund back.
“The feeling there is, we still don’t know what’s ultimately going to happen with that project,” Brozick said. “I polled all the supervisors and everyone, with the exception of CDD 7, was in sync. If we did return the money to the numbered districts, it could create more issues if it is determined we need to go forward with the project and then try to get the money back.”
District Manager Kenny Blocker noted that the District has provided services to all CDDs in The Villages since the community’s inception.
“Although we may not always agree, we have always maintained a high level of respect and courtesy as we work toward the goal of serving our residents,” he said. “We hope that spirit of cooperation will continue.”
CDD 7’s board meeting is at 8 a.m. Thursday at SeaBreeze Recreation, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd.
Specialty Editor Keith Pearlman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5347, or keith.pearlman@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.