Casey DeSantis rallies Sumter for final push

With Election Day approaching, Florida’s first lady predicts a voting surge for her husband, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and fellow Republicans on Tuesday’s ballot. Casey DeSantis told rally attendees gathered Sunday at Brownwood Hotel and Spa in The Villages that, with their help, she thinks they’ll win the women’s vote — and the independent vote, the Hispanic vote and the parent vote. “To be honest with you,” she said, “I think we’re going to have the highest Republican turnout in the history of this state for a midterm.” Sunday’s event, part of the Stand with DeSantis Tour with First Lady Casey DeSantis, brought together DeSantis, State Attorney General Ashley Moody and State Rep. Blaise Ingoglia to speak in Sumter County.
It was one of many recent campaign events as candidates, and their surrogates, prepare for the curtain call on the midterm election.
Statewide, candidates have saturated Florida with campaign events as they attempt to connect with undecided voters. On Nov. 1, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat running for the Senate, joined President Joe Biden and Charlie Crist, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, in Miami. Sen. Marco Rubio joined former president Donald Trump for a Sunday rally in the same city.
In fact, Sunday was a busy day for candidates as they tried to catch the last early voters. Although early voting ended Saturday in the tri-county area, it varies from county to county.
Early voting was still ongoing in Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties where Crist had events in his “Choose Freedom” tour Sunday. Crist was joined in Broward by his running mate, Karla Hernández, who also made tour stops on her own in Miami-Dade.
Elsewhere, Gov. DeSantis campaigned in Hillsborough, Sarasota and Lee counties, where early voting is also still happening. The stops are part of the “Don’t Tread On Florida” tour, where he will be joined by various officials at different stops.
It’s not just about catching the early voters though, as Casey DeSantis’ Villages stop, and an earlier stop Sunday in Marion County, show.
Craig and Glenna Warhurst were among those who came to Brownwood Hotel and Spa. Craig said they wanted to attend “to support our governor who has done a fabulous job in Florida and is a guiding light to the entire United States, and to support a very courageous first lady.”
Glenna, of the Village of Dunedin, said she admired Casey DeSantis as a mom of three and a cancer survivor.
“We’re so thankful to live in the great state of Florida with the leadership we have,” she said.
“I just don’t know what took us so long to get here,” Craig added.
The two already voted, but those in the audience who hadn’t were encouraged to do so by Moody and Ingoglia, who’s running for the Florida Senate District 11 seat. With Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead in the polls, things are looking favorable for Republicans, and the speakers on Sunday talked about having a big turnout.
“Are you ready for a red wave this Tuesday?” Ingoglia asked, each question prompting cheers. “Are you ready for a red tsunami this Tuesday?”
Tuesday is going to be historic, said Moody, who’s running for reelection.
“I cannot tell you the impact it will have when we show the numbers that we’re going to turn out for the state, for the sovereignty of our state, for the ability to govern on our core values and not let Washington push their business into ours,” she said. “We’re going to stand strong on Tuesday because we have seen over the last two years the destruction and catastrophe from Democratic policy.”
Florida could be different than it is now, DeSantis said, reflecting on her husband’s last election.
“But I think back to 2018 and I remember that margin: 32,000 votes in a state of 22 million people,” she said. “We came that close between Florida being the bastion of freedom, the idea that America is alive and well in the state of Florida, and going down a drastically different direction had the governor not been elected.”
She echoed Moody, saying this year was going to be big.
“I think there are three big reasons we need to win, and we need to win big by a sizeable margin,” she said.
First, is her husband’s policies, including his work in education and the economy. The second, she said, is to repudiate the “woke corporate media and the radical left.”
The third reason, DeSantis said, is to show if you have strength, courage and conviction to do the right thing and lead, doing what is right to defend people, their liberty, happiness and freedom, the people have your back.
It would also give a lot of strength to other elected officials, she said.
“God bless you,” she told the crowd. “God bless Gov. Ron DeSantis, and God bless the free state of Florida. Get out and vote!”
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
