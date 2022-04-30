Candidates stumping more in The Villages

Seeing the governor or a senator in election years is as much a part of The Villages as golf carts.
But, as normal as it is, that doesn't mean it isn't exciting.
Villagers have seen several candidates for statewide office from both major parties in the last nine months, and more are coming. While Villagers have a reputation for civic engagement, candidate visits are all part of increasing excitement in a community known for its political passion.
Seeing a candidate in person has a significant mobilizing effect, said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida.
"People who see and meet candidates are more enthusiastic and more likely to talk to their friends and neighbors about it and certainly more likely to follow through and vote," he said.
Villagers have a lot of opportunities to see their representatives, and there's reasons for that.
The Villages is part of the I-4 corridor, a voter-heavy area around Interstate 4. The corridor houses some of Florida's most populated, and growing, communities, and remains a consideration in any statewide election.
After his visit April 20 at Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant in Brownwood, Sen. Marco Rubio spoke with the Daily Sun about some reasons the community is special, including its growth.
"Every time I come here it's bigger: There's more people that have moved here," he said.
Right now, a lot of areas in Florida are experiencing rapid growth, said Joshua Scacco, University of South Florida associate professor of political communication.
"But it's individuals that are moving to The Villages that are more likely to be at or near retirement age, and these are individuals who statistically turnout to vote at higher rates," he said.
Accordingly, Sumter County has one of the highest turnout rates in Florida. In 2018, the last gubernatorial election, Sumter was No. 1 for general election voter turnout.
That kind of turnout is important in a state famous for close elections. In November 2018, then-Gov. Rick Scott, while running for U.S. Senate, reminded Villagers at Eisenhower Regional Recreation Complex of that, and their potential impact.
"You guys are the key," he said.
Scott's race that year, and DeSantis's, were so close they triggered recounts. DeSantis and Scott won, but it was close. DeSantis, for instance, won by less than 33,000 votes.
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13), a Democratic gubernatorial candidate, mentioned that margin on April 9 to The Villages Democratic Club.
"So what's the deal? How do you win?" he said. "Well, you campaign in places where Democrats usually don't campaign. One of those is The Villages."
However, in 2018 multiple Democratic gubernatorial candidates visited. This year, the Democratic club has, in addition to Crist, welcomed State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, another Democratic gubernatorial candidate, in July 2021. On May 25, she's expected back in Sumter County. State Sen. Annette Taddeo, (D-Miami), who is also running for governor, is visiting the club May 14.
Although Democrats have come to The Villages for years, Steve Schale, a political strategist who ran former president Barack Obama's 2008 Florida campaign, thinks Crist is right.
"It's important to raise a flag in places like that because as we've seen in Florida, elections are often decided by very few votes," he said. "So I do think showing up matters."
Candidate visits are designed to do multiple things, the first being to draw attention, Scacco said, whether it's from activists or journalists.
"From there it then illustrates the importance of that community, particularly to the voters in that community," he said, "One of the key things that's really important is that, even though The Villages is traditionally looked at as Republican in terms of the margin of victory in the general election, Democrats still live there and Democrats still vote.”
Mike Faulk, Democratic club president, said he thinks people are excited in any statewide election, especially Democrats because that's when every vote counts.
"People were excited to see Mr. Crist," said Faulk, of the Village of Collier. "They were also very enthusiastic about Annette Taddeo coming in, as they were very enthusiastic when Nikki Fried was here.”
Rubio certainly caused a buzz when he casually walked in and visited with Scooples breakfast diners. For Fred Cunningham, it was a "nice surprise."
"I've been watching him for years and been very impressed with him," said Cunningham, of the Village of Hillsborough.
Rubio isn't the only Republican incumbent who's come recently. Gov. Ron DeSantis has visited for multiple reasons, including to sign a higher education bill April 19 in Brownwood.
Such visits may seem unnecessary given Sumter's heavily red population, but they're not.
If someone already supports a candidate, Scacco said a visit can motivate them to donate or actively engage in activities to support the candidate.
Visits increase engagement, Schale said.
"In a place like The Villages with so many voters who are politically engaged and have time, spending time there and building loyalty can be really important for those engagement type things: getting people to call on phones, bang on doors, write checks, those things that are important to every campaign," he said.
More local visits are coming. DeSantis is expected for Villagers for Trump's sold-out DeSantis Day Dinner on May 9. Local Republican Federated Women Clubs will host State Attorney General Ashley Moody in June in Wildwood.
Adam Hattersley, a Democratic chief financial officer candidate, is coming June 11 to the Democratic club.
And we're still about three months from the primary.
