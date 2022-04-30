Candidates stumping more in The Villages

Lady Lake, FL (32159)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Low around 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.