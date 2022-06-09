Candidates in Sumter County commission race locking down endorsements

Three months out from the Florida primary, the season for candidate forums and endorsements is heating up.
Tonight is the first of two meet-the-candidates nights hosted by The Villages Republican Club in the hotly contested Sumter County commission race.
Villagers for Trump will follow with their own forum on June 20 at Laurel Manor Recreation Complex and the Property Owners Association of The Villages on June 21 at Everglades Recreation Complex.
Several candidates are already locking down endorsements in their bids to rise above the pack.
“It’s quite normal in a competitive party primary, because on the one hand we still have months to go, but on the other hand time is flying by for the candidates,” said Aubrey Jewett, assistant director of the school of politics, security and international affairs at the University of Central Florida. “So there’s a real battle to get endorsements and to try and influence voters.”
Endorsements can make or break candidates in a primary during mid-term elections that historically draw lower turnout than presidential years — especially here, one of the swingiest swing states.
After all, the Sunshine State’s current governor, Ron DeSantis won the top spot with less than 33,000 votes, aided in large part by the enthusiastic endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
This year, DeSantis has won the endorsements of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly, the Florida Police Chiefs Association, the Florida Police Benevolent Association and 59 of Florida’s 67 sheriffs.
Democratic challenger Charlie Crist, who was elected governor as a Republican in 2006, is now touting his endorsement by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, former chair of the Democratic National Committee.
It’s a stature of endorsements that Crist’s challenger in the primary, Agriculture Commisioner Nikki Fried, has been unable to secure.
“National figures reflect the national political scene,” said Susan MacManus, University of South Florida professor emeritus in political science. “I think we’re seeing more endorsements than we’ve ever seen before at every level.”
Statewide candidates already get a lot of name recognition and press coverage, but endorsements can make a major impact in the lower profile local offices, Jewett said.
“Many residents don’t know the names of their county commissioners and who’s running,” he said. “So for that reason I think endorsements from the sheriff are probably more valuable in a county commission race because it potentially exposes primary voters to a candidate for the first time.”
In Sumter County, Sheriff Bill Famer has endorsed commission candidates Roberta Ulrich, Doug Gilpin and James Morris.
Endorsements are one more piece of information, Jewett said, that voters can, and sometimes do, use to make their decisions.
