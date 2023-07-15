Camp Villages teaches skills to grandkids

The Camp Villages Wonderworks Magic Show made a believer out of 8-year-old magic skeptic Trent Roberts.
“Before I’d seen that I thought magic wasn’t real, but now I think it’s real,” Trent said.
The show on Friday capped off the sixth week of Camp Villages, which also included an Outdoor Soccer Games event, kids reading to the four-legged members of the Dynamic Dog Club and much more.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department welcomed about 2,400 participants during the first five weeks of the nine-week intergenerational program. About 1,500 people are signed up so far for the remainder of the program, said Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyles, parks and public relation for The Villages Recreation and Parks.
Here’s a look at how grandparents had a ball with their grandkids this week:
Dynamic Dogs
Young campers combined their love of dogs and reading Monday.
Parents, grandparents and kids ages 5 and older gathered at Big Cypress Recreation to take part in the Dynamic Dog Club’s literacy program, which engages reluctant readers by encouraging them to read stories to a therapy dog.
Sisters Avery Beale, 10, and Emery Beale, 8, sat next to one another as Emery read “The Rainbow Fish” by Marcus Pfister to a dachshund named Snickers. A smile crept onto the soon-to-be second-grader’s face every time she noticed Snickers peeking at her over the pages of the book.
Emery and Avery’s mother, Ashleigh Beale, said both girls are avid readers in school, but she often struggles to get them to pick up books at home. A shared loved of animals was enough to motivate both girls to finish their books as they read to their respective canine companions.
“They both love dogs,” Beale said of her daughters. “We have a friend who’s part of a K-9 program, so they learned a lot about service dogs from them.”
Eight-year-old Raymond James “RJ” Kapsch said the Dynamic Dogs event was one of his favorites. RJ has been attending Camp Villages with his grandfather Bill Betourne since he was 3.
RJ was particularly taken with a senior dog named Princess Isabella, or “Izzy,’ as she was a welcome change from his family’s friendly but hyperactive black Malinois named Vader.
“I think it’s a great program that allow grandparents to get out and get active while spending some quality time with their grandkids,” said Betourne, of the Village of Dunedin.
After everyone read at least two books, the dog handlers allowed the children to spend a little extra time with the dogs. Avery and Emery flitted from blanket to blanket to visit as many dogs as they could, and RJ spent the remainder of his time reading with Izzy.
Outdoor Soccer Games
Several dozen grandchildren met on the fields of Saddlebrook Softball Complex on Tuesday for outdoor soccer games. Split into three groups of ages 5-6, 7-9 and 10 and older, they spent an hour working on their skills, practicing with each other and playing a couple of games.
“I really enjoyed how the coaches were talking to us about how to move around the field and how to pass the ball,” said Ella Potter, 9, of Kansas City, Kansas.
Ella plays soccer competitively back home, and her grandmother Anita Poynter, of the Village of Winifred, said Ella was very much looking forward to playing in The Villages.
“She’s very excited,” Poynter said. “When we saw this event and there was room, I was like ‘Get in!’ because she loves soccer.”
The competitive element was a highlight for several of the players.
“I liked playing the soccer game against the other ages, like 9, 8 and 7,” said Reid Bainbridge, 7, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania.
Reid and his sister Brooke Bainbridge, 10, participate in multiple activities both inside and outside of Camp Villages during their visits with their grandparents.
“They picked out the activities they wanted to be part of, because I always send the catalog to my daughter and then let them pick,” said their grandmother Derrinda Powell, of the Village of St. Charles.
Energy throughout the event was high, especially as the kids practiced with each other. “If you’re going to get tired, you’re going to get tired on shooting, not passing,” said Hayden Moore, 12, of Elon, North Carolina.
Hayden, who came to the soccer games with his grandfather John Moore, of the Village of Pennecamp, is enjoying a variety of fun activities during his time in Florida, including swimming with manatees the day before.
Wonderworks Magic Show
The show prompted plenty of ‘oohs’ and ‘ahhs’ Friday at Colony Cottage Recreation.
Guests were both delighted and puzzled as Tony Brent did a variety of magic tricks, from card tricks to making items disappear.
Brent has performed magic for about 30 years, and for more than 20 years, he and his wife have produced a magic dinner show at WonderWorks in Orlando. He also has hosted a magic show event at Camp Villages for more than 10 years. He has two other magic shows set for the remainder of Camp Villages.
“Everybody’s always super nice out here, and it’s a fun atmosphere,” Brent said.
About 100 people watched Brent work his magic, and a few Villagers and their grandchildren got to go on stage and participate in some of the tricks.
Porter Menard, 12, from Melbourne, was one of the people who watched a trick up close on the stage. He initially thought the tricks were just that — tricks — but afterward he believed what he saw. Porter went to the event with his grandmother Sue Sampica, of the Village of Fenney. She signed him up for the event because she wanted to do a fun activity with him while he was in town.
“I love magic, so I enjoyed it,” she said.
Village of Mallory Square residents Marty and Jan Roberts took all four of their grandchildren, Trent, Raya Roberts, 6, Arilyn Roberts, 12, and Ethan Roberts, 10, to the show.
Marty went on stage for a few tricks, including one where Brent pushed a bottle through his chest and made it disappear. His grandchildren enjoyed seeing him on the stage, and Raya also went up at one point.
“It was fun. I mean, it was really good,” he said. “He’s fun. He’s entertaining. He keeps us moving.”
