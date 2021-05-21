Camp Villages returns for fun-filled summer

The Camp Villages summer program is set to make its return in the coming weeks. After a summer off in 2020 due to COVID-19, Camp Villages is returning with nine weeks, beginning June 7,
packed with fun and exciting events for grandparents and grandchildren to share. The catalog for summer events was released Thursday, with registration for activities in weeks 1-4 beginning Tuesday. “With travel beginning to increase this summer, many residents are expecting family to visit. Being able to host this program for their grandchildren feels great. We always strive to provide as much as we can for our residents,” said Yajaira Perez, recreation supervisor of lifestyle events with The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “Our staff is also very excited to get back out and interact with the kids and their families.”
Scheduled Events
The 2021 Camp Villages summer program runs for nine weeks from June 7 to Aug. 6.
Activities range from golf cart scavenger hunts to arts and crafts to dance classes and everything in between. There are events for children ages 3 to 16, as well as their grandparents.
Registration begins Tuesday for activities in weeks 1-4, and begins June 22 for events in weeks 5-9 on the schedule.
To pick up a catalog or register for events in person, interested residents may visit any of the The Villages’ regional recreation complexes (Colony Cottage, La Hacienda, Paradise, Eisenhower, Lake Miona, Rohan, Everglades, Laurel Manor, Savannah, Fenney, Mulberry Grove or SeaBreeze) Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. To register on weekends, interested parties can visit only La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades regional recreation complexes from 8:30 a.m. to noon.
Residents can also register online, beginning Tuesday, by visiting campvillages.com and clicking “Register Now” or visiting districtgov.org, clicking recreation in the departments tab, and clicking on Camp Villages.
The Recreation and Parks Department encourages any interested parties to sign up as quickly as possible due to the popularity of the Camp Villages summer programs and how fast they sell out.
“Spots do fill up quickly, so we urge individuals to pick up a brochure and prepare a list of the activities they’d like to join prior to visiting a regional recreation complex or going online,” said Pam Henry, recreation manager of lifestyles, parks and PR.
Events for All
Over nine weeks of summer, Camp Villages offers a wide variety of events for all ages and interests.
Younger children will be able to partake in events such as learning to fish, cupcake-decorating, kite-making, Zumba for kids and nature walks.
There are activities for older grandchildren as well. Henry said some of the more popular events for teenagers are the archery and air gun events, and other sports such as dragon boating, corn toss and pickleball are available just for teens as well. Additions for teenagers this summer include open-play table tennis and pickup basketball games.
New activities aren’t just reserved for the teens. Decoupage, creating art with tissue paper, and creating paper roller coasters are some of the other new events for children of all ages.
This summer’s program also brings some new shows to the Camp Villages schedule, including a new science show.
“We are incorporating new shows this year like the Professor Sko Science Show, which is an invigorating hourlong session that strives to get young people excited about math and science,” Perez said.
Perez said one of the primary goals of Camp Villages is to provide an avenue for every family to create memories during a summer visit.
“There’s something for everyone,” she said. “You will never regret creating new memories with your family, no matter how large or small they may be.”
Staff Writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.
