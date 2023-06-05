Camp Villages programs start today

Camp Villages is back for the summer.
The intergenerational program kicks off its summer sessions today. From now until the beginning of August, grandparents and grandchildren will have multiple chances to spend time together and make memories while participating in various activities.
The program is put on by The Villages Recreation and Parks Department, and is now in its 22nd year. While Camp Villages holds sessions throughout the year, the summer program lasts for months and offers a wider variety of activities.
It’s also incredibly popular. Last year almost 3,000 kids attended the Camp Villages summer sessions. When registration began for the first half of the session on May 26, more than half of the events were filled to capacity within four days.
Pam Henry, manager of lifestyle, events and public relations, said the program is a staple in the department.
“Camp Villages allows different grandparents and grandchildren to come together, learn from one another and form new bonds, all while participating in engaging activities that create lifelong memories,” she said.
Henry also said the programs are spread out across age groups so children of all ages can have fun with their families. The younger children have Camp Buckaroos, while teenagers have the Just For Teens programs.
One family that was ready to go this year was that of Riley Grah.
Riley, 9, does Camp Villages every year and has since she was 3 years old. As summer approaches, Riley asks her grandparents if the catalogue of events is ready yet.
“She gets to look at it online now, and I circle the things she’s interested in on a physical copy,” said , said Mary Ann Grah, her grandmother. “Then I signed her up for her events right when registration opened.”
Their younger granddaughter and Riley’s sister, Peyton, is 3 years old this year and gets to participate in Camp Villages for the first time.
“She’s doing a couple classes, so it’ll be fun to see what she ends up liking, whether she’ll like the same things as Riley or something different,” said Grah, of the Village of St. James.
Riley is signed up for eight or nine events, Grah said, including some she did last year and some new events.
The line-up this year is populated by a mix as well. There’s new events, like Family Feud, as well as returning favorites like the golf car scavenger hunts, archery and several arts and crafts.
Some of the programs are put on by local clubs, such as the Villages Air Gun Club and the Grand Masters Dragon Boating club. Both are part of the Just For Teens program.
The Grand Masters have their first session, where they will teach teens about dragon boating, scheduled for June 20.
“We’ve been doing Camp Villages for at least 10 years,” said Cheryl Moran, president of the Grand Masters. “The whole club always looks forward to it because we love to see the kids learn.”
Moran, of the Village of Mallory Square, said the club does two sessions every summer to give as many teens the chance to paddle a dragon boat.
“It’s a unique experience for most of them, and we feel like it teaches them it takes a team to make the boat go,” she said. “It’s a lesson in life, as well as in the activity, that it’s better when people work together.”
Over the next few weeks, Grah is looking forward to attending a few events with her granddaughters. She loves that she and her husband, Ralph, get to spend time with them at Camp Villages.
“There’s a circuit masters class where you learn about circuit boards and electricity,” she said. “I think that will be really interesting.”
Grah said her whole family is grateful to have programs like Camp Villages, because she gets to learn about her grandchildren’s personalities and who they are.
“I like watching her learn and figure things out,” she said.
Registration for the second half of Camp Villages begins on June 22. You can register online or at your service locations. For more information, or to see if there’s any openings for the first half of camp, go to campvillages.com.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.