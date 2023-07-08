Camp Villages helps to keep kids moving

The 18th and 19th century essayist William Hazlitt once said that “Everything is motion. Everything flows. Everything is vibrating.” And at Camp Villages, motion is the rule and not an option.
The fifth week of Camp Villages saw plenty of people — both young and vintage — in motion, whether through learning a new take on tennis, making their own roller coasters or learning the basics of taekwondo. But regardless of activity, the campers and their grandparents found ways to have fun and make the days flow positively.
Beach Tennis
Kiley Peotter had a tough decision to make a few weeks back. The 14 year old from Green Bay, Wisconsin, wanted to try her hand at several Camp Villages activities, but was having a hard time making a decision.
“I think I was down to three options for one period, so I asked my great-aunt what I should pick,” Peotter said. “She thought beach tennis was a good choice and, the more I thought about it, I agreed.”
Kaylene Engle, Kiley’s great-aunt, thought Kiley would have the most fun at the event.
“It’s a very active event,” said Engel, of the Village of Chitty Chatty. “I just didn’t realize how hot it would get so early in the morning!”
But the kids didn’t really mind the hot temperatures early Thursday morning at Clarendon Recreation. They wanted to pick out a racquet and ball and get their toes in the sand to play the game that is a mix of traditional tennis and pickleball.
“The focus is to have a good time,” said camp instructor Bev Gates, of the Village of McClure. “We’re not here to worry about who’s winning or losing. Today is all about having fun.”
After getting a quick tutorial on how to use the racquet, serving and volleying, the two beach tennis courts quickly turned to game central. At first, the kids and adults paired up to play one another, but by the end, the game quickly turned to children against elders.
“It didn’t take long for the kids to get the hang of this,” Gates said. “They are great.”
And Peotter had a blast as well.
“It’s plenty of fun,” she said.
Paper Roller Coasters
Everyone who walked into Captiva Recreation for the Paper Roller Coasters class Thursday afternoon was awed by what they saw. In the back of the room was a multi-story, multi-colored paper coaster built by the 14-year-old daughter of counselor Kelly Colley.
“I asked she and her friends to build an example of a paper coaster, and here’s what they delivered,” said Colley, who also is a vice principal at The Villages High School. “But you can build the coaster any way you want. Just have fun and see where your imagination will take you.”
The children and their grandparents quickly opened paper bags at their tables, taking out cardstock of various shapes, colors and designs; as well as glue, crayons, rulers, scissors and foamboards.
Ten-year-old Carson Feustel couldn’t wait to start building his coaster. The Wildwood native, who was with his grandmother, Laurel Manor Recreation employee Lynda Feustel, is quite the coaster fan.
“My favorite is Kumba at Busch Gardens Tampa,” Carson said. “I want to build something that’s on the level of Kumba.”
For over an hour, the children and their grandparents focused on turning the cardstock into their own coasters, while Colley and other volunteers offered guidance and support. For a time, everyone put their phones, tablets and game consoles down to focus on building. The only times a phone was picked up was to take pictures of the future architects in action.
“There’s no right or wrong with your coaster, but there’s plenty of trial and error,” Colley said. Time ran out before most of the families could test their designs by trying to slide a marble from the top of the structure into a cup at the bottom. But Colley allowed them to take the coasters home to keep on working.
“It’s something generations can enjoy,” she said.
Taekwondo
As soon as Villagers and their grandchildren arrived at SeaBreeze Recreation for Friday’s Taekwondo Basics class, members of the Villages Taekwondo Club had a request for everyone — take off your shoes and socks while the kids sit on the floor and the adults take a chair.
“This event encourages participation by all,” said club member Bruce Greenberger, of the Village of Buttonwood. “We want everyone to have fun while learning a little something along the way.”
For over an hour, younger children worked on balance and tumbling and played games, while older children learned the basics of technique, kicking and striking. And regardless of age, everyone learned about self-defense and respect.
“Every Camp Villages class we’ve had, they fill up quickly,” Greenberger said. “We’ve had a few grandparents and grandkids attend multiple sessions. We hope that when the grandkids head home, they consider learning taekwondo in their spare time.”
There also was time for fun at the end, with younger children breaking boards with their feet and everyone participating in hula hoop contests. Top students, both children and adults, received trophies, while all kids earned a medal for their efforts.
Ethan Reidmiller, a 9 year old from Sayreville, New Jersey, signed up for taekwondo with the help of his grandmother Theresa Conlin, of the Village of Sabal Chase.
“I’ve never done this before, but I’ve seen it on TV and wanted to give it a try,” Ethan said. “I like to swim, but I also want to try new things.”
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com.
