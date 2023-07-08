Camp Villages helps to keep kids moving

Today

Thunderstorms likely. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. High 93F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.