Camp Villages helps families create bonds

Another week of intergenerational fun has come and gone. During the seventh week of Camp Villages, which wrapped up Friday, Villagers and their grandchildren tried out disc golf and baton twirling, stepped into nature to explore, and much more.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department hosts Camp Villages each summer, providing fun activities for Villages residents and their family members of all ages to participate in together.
For first-time and returning kids, it is an opportunity to try new activities and make memories with their families and fellow campers.
“We’ve had a lot of fun together,” said Cindy Rugraff, of the Village of LaBelle, who participated in the nature walk Friday with her great-niece and great-nephew from Chesapeake, Virginia.
Camp Villages continues through Aug. 4. To check program availability, visit campvillages.com.
Just for Teens: Disc Golf
On Tuesday, teens ages 13 to 16 played disc golf at Everglades Recreation. Members of The Villages Chain Gang Disc Golf Club were onsite to help out any novice players.
The group has facilitated this activity for Camp Villages for several years now and members always enjoy it, club president Eric Bilow said.
“They may not come back, but their grandparents will,” said Bilow, of the Village of McClure. “It’s really a fun sport.”
Club members split the teens into groups and showed them how to play the sport, which involves trying to get a flying disc into a basket with the lowest number of throws.
Isabella and Jacqueline Parente both were trying disc golf for the first time. The mom and daughter from Long Island, New York, said they had a fun time trying it out after Isabella’s grandmother signed her up for the activity.
“It’s pretty fun, and it’s something to get you going,” said Isabella, 15.
Jacqueline has participated in Camp Villages activities before with her other daughter, but this was Isabella’s first time. They all are having fun at camp and doing all sorts of other activities in The Villages, like driving around in a golf cart, she said.
“It’s fun to bond and to get outside, away from the phones and television,” Jacqueline said.
Baton Twirling
The Camp Villages Baton Twirling event gave present and future performers their chance to shine on Thursday.
Children ages 10 to 12 gathered with their grandparents at La Hacienda Recreation to learn how to twirl batons. The interactive lesson was hosted by The Villages Twirlers and Drum Corps. Captain Ann Pelle, the group’s founder, emphasized the twirlers’ status as serious performers.
“Everyone says, ‘Oh, they’re just little old ladies,’” Pelle said. “Well, I’ll show you old lady.”
At the sound of a whistle, practice began. Each twirler chose someone to buddy up with and help them get comfortable with using their batons. Pelle then led the girls through several maneuvers that eventually would form a routine for them to perform at the end of class.
Some, like 10-year-old Audrey Zayas, took to the movements naturally. She effortlessly demonstrated a “flat twist,” a delicate movement that swishes the baton’s streamers through the air.
Audrey’s grandmother, Debbie Williamson, of the Village of LaBelle, said she was amazed by her granddaughter’s prowess. Audrey never had twirled before and was surprised by the depth of the class.
“I just thought we would be twirling the baton around,” Audrey said. “I didn’t expect anything like this — it’s very exciting.”
Others, like 10-year-old Addelyn Fischer and her cousin, 12-year-old Gwenevere Smith, already were familiar with performing before the event. Addelyn takes dance lessons at home in Maryland, and Gwenevere recently transitioned from dance into theater. The girls’ grandmother, JoAnne Fischer, of the Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter, said Addelyn is especially intentional about her performances.
“She’s very serious about everything she does,” Fischer said.
Addelyn carefully marked time to the drum beats before she attempted every move — a trick she learned from previous experience.
“At the dance studio I go to, we have to count beats to stay on time with the music,” Addelyn said. “But with the drum beats, I have to count in my head.”
It’s all about stage presence, Gwenevere said. The hardest part is getting the routine down.
Once everyone could confidently march in place and do graceful figure eights through the air, the new twirlers were ready for the finale. After Pelle blew her whistle, the group twirled in a parade around the ballroom, accompanied by some of the club’s drummers and twirlers.
Audrey said it was the most fun she’d had at Camp Villages and she intends to return next year.
Nature Hunt
Six-year-old Ethan Ostermann was decked out in his Camp Villages shirt and binoculars as he, his sister Ellie Ostermann, 9, and great-aunt Cindy Rugraff, of the Village of LaBelle, looked for animals along Hogeye Preserve Pathway.
On Friday, campers enjoyed a walk through the outdoors along the pathway at Cattail Recreation. Campers used their five senses to find alligators, dragonflies, sandhill cranes and other plants and animals on their list.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department staff passed out hats and binoculars to use during the walk, and at the end the campers got to keep the hats and enjoy snacks.
Madison Taylor, recreation area supervisor at Lake Okahumpka Recreation, stopped and pointed out various animals as they made their way along the pathway.
Despite being from Tampa, the coolest thing Noah Yuribe, 8, saw during the activity was an alligator, he said. Noah walked with his grandma Sharon Sosna, of the Village of McClure, and they were having the time of their lives, she said.
They saw several alligators, sandhill cranes, dragonflies, snowy egrets and even a spider eating a green bug.
“We enjoyed everything,” he said.
This is Noah’s second year at Camp Villages and the walk was one of the last activities he attended this week. He definitely plans on coming back next year for even more fun, he said.
