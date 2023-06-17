Camp Villages finishes week 2 of family fun

The second week of Camp Villages has come and gone, bringing laughter to the young and the young at heart.
This week’s events invited children to keep a beat on the drums and other percussion instruments, get drenched in water in the name of fun, and use their imaginations to create their own disguises and superhero identities.
It also was a chance for Villagers to get closer to their grandchildren, some of whom live thousands of miles away.
“If they’re not having fun, I’m not doing it right,” said Steve Turner, who led the Drum, Dance and Teamwork session. “No matter the age, participants always find a way to have fun.”
Drum, Dance and Teamwork
It’s Monday, and Steve Turner has his students mesmerized. The founder and lead drum circle facilitator of Giving Tree Music near Tampa has more than 60 children and grandparents at the Drum, Dance and Teamwork gathering at Rohan Recreation following the beat without issue.
“You know this is fun and not a drum lesson, right?” Turner asked the group, who responded with a resounding “yes.”
“There is no wrong way to play the drums, hit the sticks or shake the tambourine,” he continued. “The bigger you smile, the better your instruments sound.”
For close to an hour, the children and their grandparents followed Turner’s lead, striking several different types of drums and other percussion instruments. Turner even had a few of the children lead the way without complaint.
“I knew my granddaughter would love this,” said Pam Pierson, of the Village of Linden.
Her granddaughter, 12-year-old Sophia Pierson of Oveido, agreed.
“I just wanted to drum, and this is the best place to do it,” she said, laughing.
Wacky Wednesday Water Games
“What are you guys here for?” Chris Iannello asked the more than 20 children gathered outside Coconut Cove Recreation on Wednesday.
“Get wet!” the kids screamed in unison. “We want to get wet!”
“That’s the spirit,” Iannello said. “Let’s get going.”
The children and their grandparents followed Iannello and fellow counselor Andy Shpur behind Coconut Cove Recreation, where they engaged in four rounds of water games that guaranteed all the kids and counselors would get soaked.
During Wacky Wednesday Water Games, kids played a version of the children’s classic “Duck Duck Goose” where they poured trickles of water on the heads of those they didn’t want to chase them and dumped a cup of water on the chosen chaser.
“We like to call this game ‘Drip, Drip, Drop,’” Iannello said, to the laughter of the kids and a few groans from the grandparents.
They also held team relays where children filled a sponge with water and ran to the other end of the field, then drained the sponge into a second bucket. Another game saw children fill a cup with water and run the field before returning to dump the water on the next teammate’s head.
The day concluded with a T-shirt relay, where teams of six kids soaked a T-shirt in water, put it on, then ran the field before giving the shirt to the next teammate and repeating the process. All four teams celebrated by dumping buckets of water on the counselors.
Riley Sullivent, 5, and her 4-year-old sister, Reagan, were among those having fun getting wet.
“I liked helping Reagan with the sponge race,” Riley said. “It’s fun doing these games together.”
Up, Up and Away Super Hero Day
On Thursday morning at Colony Cottage Recreation, the next generation of heroes dropped by Up, Up and Away Super Hero Day, a Camp Buckaroos activity for children ages 3-6.
“Call me Super Emma!” shouted 3-year-old Emma Miller of Wildwood, who was coloring a face mask with her Villager grandmother, Sherron Miller. “When I grow up, I’m going to be a hero.”
“And I’m going to be Super Delilah,” added 6-year-old Delilah Dube of Plant City, who was with her grandmother, Kelly Dube, of the Village of St. Catherine. “Or I’ll be Magical Super Delilah. I’m not sure yet.”
They were among more than a dozen kids who designed their own masks and capes, showed off their hero talents and learned a thing or two about what it takes to be a super hero.
“Being a super hero means being kind and helpful to their friends, family and their elders,” said Bernadette Cecchini, who helped lead the gathering. “It’s what’s on the inside, not the outside, that makes you a super hero.”
The kids ended the day with a little “Super Hero Action Training,” which involved jumping, running in place and other simple exercises.
Camp Villages runs through Aug. 4. The list of events and registration can be found at campvillages.com or at any At Your Service location.
Registration for the second half of camp opens Thursday.
Senior writer James Dinan can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5302, or james.dinan@thevillagesmedia.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.