Camp Villages finishes week 2 of family fun

Today

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 84F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to mostly cloudy skies late. High 89F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.