Camp Villages expects big Easter turnout

Yajaira Perez looks forward to seeing The Villages’ recreation centers full of children eager to participate in activities with their grandparents. The recreation supervisor is helping The Villages Recreation and Parks Department plan another fun edition of Camp Villages Easter Week starting Monday. The department estimates that 1,100 registrations will come in for the Easter event, which hasn’t been held since 2020. To register, visit campvillages.com. After premiering in 2000, Camp Villages became a staple in The Villages for providing a variety of activities for grandparents and their grandchildren to do together. It includes one activity each month, a holiday week, a summer program and an Easter Week program.
This year’s Easter Week is bringing back some fan-favorite activities, Perez said, with plenty of new events being offered as well.
“Our egg hunts are definitely a favorite every year, along with our air gun and Buckaroos sessions,” she said. “New activities this year are Kan Jam Frisbee and Chocolate Easter Nests. Almost all of our craft sessions are new additions this year as well.”
Activities with open slots include rangoli, an Indian art form that uses different mediums to create colorful patterns, which begins at 1 p.m. Monday at Rohan Regional Recreation Complex for children 10 and up.
Kan Jam Frisbee is geared toward children 8 years old and up and will be offered at 9 and 11 a.m. Tuesday at Everglades Regional Recreation Complex, and golf cart scavenger hunts for children ages 5-12 begin at 10 a.m and 1 p.m. Wednesday at Bacall, Chatham and Manatee recreation centers and Fenney Regional Recreation Complex.
Other activities include a nature walk at Hogeye Nature Preserve, photos with the Easter Bunny and outdoor games.
While programs with similar concepts exist elsewhere, Camp Villages is unique because it is fully intergenerational, Perez said, encouraging residents to have fun with their families.
“We love to be able to provide opportunities for families to engage within our community during their visits,” Perez said. “Our program provides intergenerational activities that allow children to create memories with their resident family members.”
Dee Jonas, of the Village of Pennecamp, attended the Camp Villages summer program in 2019 with her grandsons Finn Lindekugel and Jackson Klein.
Jonas, who has 10 grandchildren ranging in age from 6 to 18 years old, dubs them “the perfect 10.”
“They love to come to The Villages,” she said. “This is a great place for them.”
After playing pickleball at the Camp Villages summer program with her grandchildren, Jonas was happy to see them take their experiences elsewhere.
“They’ve gone to play with their friends at home, so it’s great that it’s spread to them,” she said. “It’s been a nice family sport for them.”
Overall, Jonas loved the feeling of community that volunteers and supervisors presented at the events.
“They helped the kids and made them feel good about their accomplishments,” she said.
Also at the Camp Villages summer 2019 program, Richard Lee got the chance to instruct taekwondo alongside his grandson Darroch Lee.
The duo focused on self defense tactics for the 7- to 8-year-old participants, and taught the 9- to 13-year-olds strike techniques to stop an attack.
“When he comes, he helps instruct the young people on what they can do,” Richard said of his grandson, who is 10 years old. “Most of them don’t think they can do some stuff in taekwondo. We encourage the grandparents to take their shoes off and get involved also.”
Richard, of the Village of Liberty Park, practices international taekwondo while his grandson studies world taekwondo at a studio in Belleview. While they sound similar, the practices have distinct differences, which helps them learn from one another.
“Because of those differences, he loves coming in and learning something different than he does in Belleview,” Richard said.
He finds instructing taekwondo with Darroch to be a fulfilling experience for both of them.
“By doing things together, there develops a certain enjoyment and pleasure,” he said. “As a grandparent, I get a certain satisfaction in seeing his development and he gets to do something with another member of the family.”
Safety precautions are implemented for each Camp Villages activity, but differ depending on the session.
“All residents are to take responsibility and necessary precautions for their personal health and safety to minimize any possible exposure to themselves and others,” Perez said.
