Camp Villages closes out the summer

Villages residents and their visiting grandchildren wrapped up a summer of nature exploration, golf cart scavenger hunts, crafts and much more Friday on the last day of Camp Villages.
The Villages Recreation and Parks Department has hosted the intergenerational program since 2000, which takes place over nine weeks each summer. This year the department hosted 161 activity sessions for children ages 3 to 16, and nearly 3,500 people signed up for the events.
“(Camp Villages) continues to be extremely popular as we wrap up the 22nd year of hosting activities during the summertime,” said Taylor Kopka, recreation supervisor of lifestyle events at The Villages Recreation and Parks Department. “I think the ability for grandparents and their grandchildren to participate in a wide range of activities offered throughout The Villages is what makes the program such a staple in the community.”
The most popular Camp Villages activities were golf cart scavenger hunts, nature hunts, outdoor soccer, Wonderworks magic shows, archery, Sharpie tie dye and Wacky Wednesday Water Games.
The last week of the program included events such as Clowning Around, Solar Scopes and Archery.
Clowning Around
Kids were smiling ear to ear during the Clowning Around event Tuesday at La Hacienda Recreation.
Their grandparents joined in on the fun as well.
Members of Clown Alley 179 set up stations for activities such as face painting and balloon making, along with stations where kids could try popular circus tricks and games such as juggling, plate spinning, keeping as many balloons in the air as possible, and cup games.
Members of Clown Alley 179 said putting on the event for Camp Villages is a highlight of each summer.
“We always have so much fun,” said Annemarie Prioriello, also known as Ravioli, of the Village Alhambra.
About 30 grandchildren attended with their grandparents. Gail Jones, of the Village of St. Charles, brought her granddaughter Emery Maheu to the event, visiting from Lake Nona, Florida. She attended the Camp Villages Clowning Around event several years ago and was eager to participate again this year.
“It’s really fun,” Emery said. “I like all the colors and all the games.”
Emery, 9, tried juggling and plate spinning, getting the hang of most of the activities fairly quickly.
Jones loves when Emery comes to town, especially during Camp Villages, something they have done together for the last four years.
“I just think it’s a good thing for the kids to get to do things with their grandparents and watch other grandparents with their grandchildren,” Jones said.
Solar Scopes
Villagers and their grandkids felt like they traveled to space at the Solar Scopes event Wednesday at Homestead Recreation, hosted by members of The Villages Astronomy Club.
About 20 people in attendance learned about the planets and looked at the sun safely through a telescope or through sun viewers they made themselves.
“We try and make it fun so they learn without knowing it,” said club member John Keller, of the Village of Winifred.
Unfortunately, only a few people were able to catch a quick glimpse of the sun through the telescope before a large cloud moved in front of it.
Oliver Carter, 8, who was visiting The Villages from Massachusetts, was one of those people.
“I saw only a little circle,” Oliver said. “All I saw was a red dot, and it was moving around in a circle.”
He was with his grandparents and twin brother, Thomas, who was excited to be there because he loves learning about science.
“It’s one of my favorite subjects,” Thomas said.
Club members also set up a solar walk outside with signs giving information about each of the planets, separated to show the relative distance from one planet to another.
“You’ll have a chance to walk on Mars,” said Mark Graybill, president of The Villages Astronomy Club.
Inside the recreation center, participants made their own sun viewers with poster board, tape and aluminum foil. They took them outside to try and catch a reflection of the sun through the homemade contraption.
Just For Teens: Archery
The Recreation and Parks Department hosted three Archery sessions throughout summer, with the last one Thursday at Paradise Archery Range.
The 30 teenagers in attendance were eager to learn how to shoot, with family members close by. They learned the mechanics of using a bow and arrow and then got to shoot on their own. Targets with balloons tacked on were set up at the 10-yard range.
During the last half hour of the fully booked event, the teens tested their shooting skills in a competition.
Members of The Villages Archery Club helped and encouraged the participants.
“(Archery) is one of our passions, so we like to pass that along,” said club president Paul Nesbitt, of the Village of Hammock at Fenney. “We like to teach the next generation of shooters what archery can be to see if it’s something they like.”
Twin brothers Drew and Will Terrill, 14, of Tampa, have been coming to Camp Villages for almost a decade. They always wanted to try archery, but they weren’t old enough. Now they are happy to try something new and be back in The Villages to visit their grandparents.
“I like spending time with them,” Will said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.