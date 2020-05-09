Buyers open wallets for small businesses

As Florida slowly reopened this week, businesses in The Villages indicated the first week was anything but slow at the sales counters. Popular small-business owners like the Purple Pig and the Rustic Rose experienced unexpected strong turnouts, mostly from loyal customers ready to support them after being closed for weeks under the COVID-19 shutdown order. Sales exceeded the expectation of Rosalyn Housley, who owns and operates the independent Rustic Rose home decor and gift store in Brownwood. Over a four-day period, the store sold 735 retail items, said Housley, of the Village of Fenney. “We had much higher average per day of sales than a typical May day in the six and half years we’ve been here,” Housley said. “We’re so thankful.”
Longtime patrons also pushed sales upward this week at the Purple Pig, a specialty gift, home decor and pet supplies store at Lake Sumter Landing.
A line of customers waited outside Tuesday for the store to open, said Debbie Heiner, owner and operator of the independent retail store.
By the end of the Wednesday, the store sold out of 1,500 medical-grade facial masks and hand sanitizer that Heiner specially ordered.
“We did about $1,000 in sales on Wednesday, but only $317 was in personal care,” said Heiner, of the Village of Caroline she said. “The day before, Tuesday, we did $1,800 worth of sales, and $1,500 was in personal care. We now have people prepaying for masks.”
The customer response to her gift, decor and pet supply inventory motivated Heiner so much she resumed back orders on inventory.
“I am ordering cautiously, but I went back and contacted all my vendors that I had delayed my orders,” she said. “So, I called them all back up and to ship everything to me. So, I’m getting in all these orders from February for my spring and summer inventory.”
Several reasons account for the outpouring of consumer support, said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development.
“We’ve got a good mix of products, goods and service throughout the community approximate to our residents’ homes,” he said. “Our residents also have a long track record of supporting our local businesses. These folks have made the choice to invest in the community, and that investment has paid off well for them because of the support of our residents.”
The reopening also is a testament to the business community’s concern for residents, Renick said.
“We had a large number or businesses that open Monday and did so in a thoughtful manner that prioritizes our residents safety, first,” he said. “We’re seeing a gradual increase in activity, and also hearing that those who haven’t open are preparing to do the same. I’m confident that consumer confidence will grow even more as they return to the marketplace and discover all of the safety precautions in place.”
What’s happening in The Villages mirrors activity elsewhere, said Scott Shalley, president and CEO of the Florida Retail Federation.
“Gov. Ron Desantis outlined a thoughtful and measured approach to reopen our state while keeping Floridians safe,” Shalley told the Daily Sun. “In the first few days of Phase 1, we saw really great foot traffic at retail stores across the state, an indicator that Floridians feel safe to get out and want to support Florida businesses. We encourage you to continue to follow the guidelines, but do what you can to support Florida retail stores.”
Those pleased with how businesses are responding include Cathy Nelson, of the Village of Monarch Grove.
The mandatory business shutdown interrupted Nelson’s plans to decorate her home.
When the Rustic Rose reopened, it required customers to wear facial masks and took other precautions to protect her and other customers.
Nelson also found what she needed after months of waiting to decorate her living and dining rooms and dinette.
“I’m extremely pleased it; just all the pretty things in there,” Nelson, a retired public school teacher, said about the store. “She had a lot of colors I wanted to incorporate. I wanted a coastal feel in my house, and that’s we did. She had many options for me to choose from.”
Customer traffic grew steadily throughout the week at Whole Earth Pet Supply, said Leigh Skinner, owner of the independent retail store at Spanish Plaines Plaza.
“It’s OK, a little slower than normal,” Skinner said. “With what’s going on, we’re doing OK. We’re lucky to be in an industry where pets still have to eat. So, we’re an essential business.”
Loyal repeat customers meant a lot to Skinner as he navigated the health crisis.
“We’ve been her a long time helping Villagers,” he said.
At Brownwood, the Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming pet supplies story experienced a particularly strong Tuesday.
“It was fabulous, both retail and grooming,” said Beth Whitcomb, owner of the franchise pet supplies store.
Most of the people who visited the store are loyal repeat customers, she said.
“We have strong in-store loyalty,” Whitcomb said. “We have a frequent buyer program that makes us cheaper than the online retailers. Just because a consumer sees an online price that is lower, it doesn’t mean it’s lower over several purchases.”
Customer loyalty also underlies the success The Villages Golf Cars experienced as an essential service throughout the business shutdown, said Lori Resmondo, the retailer’s director of operations.
“We certainly noticed on Monday an overwhelming number of guests coming in for both services and sales,” she said about customers traffic at the stores at La Plaza Grande, Lake Sumter Landing, Colony Plaza, Brownwood and the Village of Fenney. “And it was mostly our existing customers.”
The customer response elevated Resmondo’s outlook.
“As you might imagine, none of us knew what to expect,” she said. “But the outpouring of support out of the gate has given us a completely different outlook for the summer months as we go through Phase 2, Phase 3 of the reopening and beyond.”
The outpouring of loyal customers also inspired Diane Hintzen and Kari Frazee, store managers at the Evelyn & Arthur women’s fashion boutique at Brownwood.
“We did really well on Monday, and I feel like we’re scaling up,” said Frazee, who recently transferred to the Brownwood store.
The reason is the store’s loyal customers, Hintzen said.
“Our customers are so happy that we’ve opened,” Hintzen said. “It’s a genuine appreciation for our outreach. We’ve actually been checking in on them to see how they’re doing. And they’re craving to shop. They’re telling us they can wait to shop because of all the attention we give them. I’ve spent years cultivating relationships with all of our clients. And it’s times like these when you realize how much we mean to our clients.”
It’s a similar response at Ambrosia on the Square, an “all things Florida” gift and ice cream shop.
“Our regular customers have become our family,” said Laure Folland, owner and operator of the independent specialty gift store. “I love the fact the last three days so many of them have come back and let us know they’re OK. They’re so glad we’re open. It’s not just business for us; it’s a family atmosphere.”
The response this week only emboldens Folland’s outlook.
“Tuesday was better than Monday; Wednesday was better than Tuesday,” she said. “I can’t tell the community enough how appreciative we are of their business, even it they don’t buy anything. We’re all in this together, and we need to help each other.”
Senior writer David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
