Bustling hurricane season sets record

Forget that today is the final day of the hurricane season — Mother Nature is unbound by calendars. Typically, storm activity in the Atlantic Ocean gradually winds down after the peak of the season. But the record 2020 hurricane season isn’t quite done yet. While Florida took a punch from Tropical Storm Eta, Tropical Storm Theta formed near the African coast to become the 29th named storm of the season, surpassing 2005’s 28 storms. And in the Caribbean, Iota became the 30th named storm of the season Nov. 13 and reached Category 5 hurricane status before making landfall. The bustling late-season activity serves a fitting coda to a year in which two storms formed before the season’s June 1 start and the National Hurricane Center ran through its annual list of hurricane names by mid-September.
Explaining the activity
What made the 2020 season more active than usual was above-normal sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic and Caribbean, said Dave Towle, senior forecaster with WVLG 102.7 FM, 104.5 FM & 640 AM.
He’s described warm water in the ocean as “the engine” for hurricanes.
“That’s what makes the storms energized,” said Towle, of the Village of LaBelle. “With warmer weather, we’ve had the storms supercharged.”
In addition, less wind shear in the atmosphere allowed storms to strengthen, he said.
Other factors that made the above-average storm activity possible include weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, a West African monsoon and the ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, which favors more active seasons, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
‘Extremely active’
In August, NOAA updated its 2020 seasonal outlook to predict an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, including seven to 11 hurricanes and three to six major hurricanes.
Yet, the outlook underestimated the relentless conditions that fueled hurricanes in the Atlantic this year.
The 2020 season surpassed 2005 for the most named storms. It was just the second year after 2005 when names from the Greek alphabet were used, the backup when the main list of hurricane names is exhausted.
The first storm named for a Greek letter formed a month earlier than it did in 2005.
“After the historic Atlantic hurricane season of 2005, it’s remarkable to have another season during my career that would reach this extreme level of activity,” National Weather Service Director Louis W. Uccellini said, regarding record-breaking Tropical Storm Theta forming overnight Nov. 9-10.
Following Eta, the intensity of the season measured at the ninth-highest accumulated cyclone energy (ACE) since 1966, measuring at 166, said Philip Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University. ACE measures a hurricane season based on the intensity and duration of storms.
On Nov. 12, the season surpassed 110 days with a named storm, only the fourth year on record that’s happened, Klotzbach said. The only other seasons with more days with at least one named storm were 2005, 1995 and 1933.
While it’s a record season for named storms, it’s not for hurricanes — yet.
Fifteen hurricanes formed during the 2005 season, including four major hurricanes that pummeled the U.S.: Dennis, Katrina, Rita and Wilma.
Hurricane Iota is the 13th of the 2020 season.
What’s next
Forecasters urge people not to let their guard down.
As the season ends, Hurricane Iota is a sign that late-season storm activity is possible.
Even in 2005, storms raged beyond the season’s traditional conclusion. That year’s Hurricane Epsilon formed a day before the season’s end and churned in the ocean for the first week of December, and Tropical Storm Zeta formed a month later on Dec. 30.
Towle said he’s fortunate that apart from Eta, Central Florida was spared by most of this season’s hurricane strikes.
But like many storm-weary Floridians, he’s looking forward to the tropics quieting down.
“I can’t wait for the hurricane season to be over,” Towle said. “It’s been a long season.”
Senior writer Michael Salerno can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5369, or michael.salerno@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.