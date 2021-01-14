As U.S. COVID-19 deaths hit another one-day high at over 4,300 on Wednesday, local workers, business owners and residents expressed a sigh of relief that a tax increase proposed by new members of the Sumter County Commission has been tabled while the region continues to battle the coronavirus’ effects.
“Under a pandemic — what are they smoking?” asked Dominic Calabro, president and CEO of Florida TaxWatch, a nonpartisan consumer advocacy group, on Wednesday after learning the move is still a possibility.
“I’m surprised they would need the overwhelming negative public comment to stop and pause,” he said of an overflow opposition crowd at Tuesday’s commission meeting. “They’ve overreached so badly.”
Ex-Democrats Oren Miller and Gary Search are championing the reversal of the county’s longstanding pro-business strategy, seeking to dramatically raise road impact fees on new homes and businesses countywide.
Even after hours of hearing how their tax increase would create economic shockwaves that include a threat to pandemic recovery, Search moved forward to nearly double the fees from the current 40% of the maximum allowed by law to 75%; Miller continued to push for a 150% increase to the full maximum.
But longtime Republican commissioners Doug Gilpin, Gary Breeden and Craig Estep overruled them, saying the concerns raised by economic experts and more than 300 constituents at the meeting deserve to be considered before the action moves forward.
It was a cutting rejoinder for Miller, who has never held public office and campaigned for the commission seat because “I am sick and tired of their lack of compassion for the residents of Sumter County.”
On Wednesday, those residents continued to say the reprieve, which came via a motion from Estep, gives them time to make their case.
“I am relieved, because it seems like there was a rush to push a drastic increase,” said Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development, adding that some prospective tenants already are balking at moving here after hearing about the Miller-Search tax increase.
“My takeaway from the meeting is that the motion to table by Commissioner Craig Estep recognized the sensitive economic times that we’re in,” he said. “Business leaders are grateful he reopened the floor for dialogue to take a more thoughtful approach to how impact fees are addressed in the county.”
Miller and Search campaigned on a stick-it-to-The-Villages-Developer platform, but their tax increase also targets businesses large and small.
UF Health officials said that neither Miller nor Search have consulted with them about how raising the cost of their new hospital by millions of dollars might torpedo the project, part of a 400-acre medical city the previous commission greenlighted in the south county.
Small businesses owners are also railing against the Miller-Search tax increase, which they say would be the nail in the coronavirus coffin.
“Small business owners are already having to rely on government funds just to get by, and now they want to take that away too with new taxes,” said Robbie Shoemaker, principal broker with Flamingo Real Estate and Management in Wildwood. “I know they call it an impact fee, but it’s really just another tax, and we all know it. Now is not the time to be doing this.”
Darrin Kling, owner of Kling Painting and Kling Towing, said he doesn’t think the Miller-Search tax increase should be on the table at any point in time.
“I’m worried they’re going to keep coming back to it until the new commissioners get what they want,” he said. “It seems to me that they promised something, and in order for them to make it happen, they want to renege on a deal that was already made and put everything back on the developers.”
Shawn Scott, owner and CFO of Mike Scott Plumbing, agreed.
“I would have preferred they just vote it down right then and there,” he said. “But hopefully this will give them time to do more due diligence and get more facts about the issue.”
Scott said he hopes commissioners will listen to experts, including their own economic development advisers, about the negative consequences of the Miller-Search tax increase.
“If they do raise the impact fees, it’s not going to be a positive outcome for Sumter County,” he said. “I work in several counties, and everybody is trying to find ways to lower fees to bring in more development and more business — and here we are, thinking about raising fees. I just don’t understand it.”
The pandemic already has closed more than half of small businesses in Florida, according to a survey by the Florida Chamber Foundation, the Florida Small Business Development Center Network and the University of West Florida.
Nearly a third of those still alive say their operations remain suspended.
Locally, the value of new business permits in Sumter County already has decreased year over year by 2.3%, county data shows.
The Miller-Search tax increase would kill any hope of expansion as a way to dig out from the pandemic, said Fred Karimipour, president of FMK Restaurant Group.
“I’m so pissed off at the new commissioners, they’re out of their minds,” said the restaurateur who has been on frontlines of the pandemic trying to keep his restaurants operating, including Bluefin Grill & Bar; Chop House at Lake Sumter; Evans Prairie Country Club; Orange Blossom Hills Country Club; Belle Glade Country Club; Bonifay Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
“My reason is going to be the same as it is in July as it is today in January,” he said of his opposition to the Miller-Search tax increase. “We’re looking to expand in Sumter County, but if I open a 5,000-square-foot restaurant — which is a small footprint for me — I’m currently paying a fee of $140,970 just to have the pleasure of paying taxes into the local government. What they’re proposing is to take that to $352,425. It’s outrageous.”
The Miller-Search tax increase also threatens to worsen the affordable housing picture for workers who live outside of The Villages.
The pandemic has already sent the price of construction materials soaring, and single-family home permits have grown by only 1.5% year over year, one of the smallest increases in years, according to the Sumter County Building Department.
That’s bad news for the thousands of workers hoping to end their commute to Sumter from other counties because the majority of housing here is age-restricted.
Douglas Brown, FMK’s area director, was hoping to leave Lake County and buy a home closer to work in Sumter. But he’s worried about how the Miller-Search tax increase would slow building and drive up prices of the limited housing still available.
“It’s ridiculous,” Brown said. “It makes it unfeasible for middle-class workers like me to live there. It makes more sense for us to stay in Lake County. We’ve seen tax increases in Lake County, but nothing of this magnitude.”
Samantha Scott, a Realtor based in Bushnell, echoes Brown’s concerns and was relieved Estep moved to table the issue for the time being.
“Now is not the time as a community to put any extra financial burden on businesses and our residents,” she said, adding that the National Realtors Association opposes all impact fees. “The people who impact fees actually impact the most are consumers. If they look at the real impact of these fees, and the commissioners are able to be objective, they’ll see raising impact fees just doesn’t make sense for our community.”
She said she found it ironic that on the same agenda the commissioners also asked to form an affordable housing committee.
“So they acknowledge that affordable housing in the area is an issue,” she said. But at the same time they are proposing raising impact fees that will only make the situation even more of a crisis.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
