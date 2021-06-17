Businesses take youth programs Under their wing

Youth activities supported by Sumter County companies are breathing a sigh of relief that a 75% tax increase on new businesses has been defeated. The spike in road impact fees championed by newly elected commissioners Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search was to have taken effect later this month. But state Republican leaders intervened, with Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a law that limits such increases to 12.5% annually. That’s good news for the youth programs funded by Mike Scott Plumbing since 1987, said President Shawn Scott.
“Gov. DeSantis really stood in the gap between tax-hungry politicians and hardworking people,” Scott said. “We sponsor teams, school activities and purchase market animals at the fair in all seven counties that we serve. As the cost to do business continues to rise, we have to assess how much we’d be able to contribute.”
In Sumter County, “there’s no question that the lion’s share of support for youth programming like sponsorships and 4-H comes from the local construction industry,” he added.
That industry is still reeling from post-pandemic wage and materials increases, he said.
“So, to have added another financial hit to the businesses that support these kids the way we do is unthinkable.”
Helping Programs in the South County
Companies expanding into new business such as Mike Scott Plumbing, T&D Concrete and Xpress Materials have donated workers and materials for years to maintain the Sumter Youth Center in Bushnell and Wildwood.
“Mike Scott changed out every one of our commodes at Bushnell,” said Della Boushley, executive director of the Sumter Youth Center.
“In Wildwood, when we built that facility, Xpress Materials donated the cement and the work to finish the foundation. T&D has done a lot of work at both youth centers, especially the one in Wildwood.”
Such contributions are especially important at the Bushnell center, she said.
“South Sumter doesn’t have that many businesses that you can go to for fundraising,” Boushley said. “By having all those subcontractors in The Villages, we’ve been able to go to them.”
The Estep-Miller-Search tax increase came at a particularly difficult time for Sumter Youth Center, she said, since the pandemic curtailed its traditional fundraising.
“It would have affected every nonprofit in Sumter County,” she said. “When it affects the nonprofits, it affects the lower-income families that we serve. It’s a trickle-down effect. It hurts everybody. It’s very important for people to realize.”
Tax Increases Threaten Youth
The Bushnell all-star team sponsored by T&D Distribution this spring nearly won the championship a couple weeks ago.
“When it comes to sponsorships, and helping out families, these youth are our future,” said C.J. Prevatt, of Lake Panasoffkee, an assistant coach whose son, Cale, 10, played on the team.
“Families are working for these businesses,” she said. “What happens if they can’t expand and stay afloat because of these tax increases?”
That would have been a devastating question to answer, said Terry Yoder, chairman and CEO of Wildwood’s T&D Family of Companies, as all T&D subsidiaries contribute to youth activities.
So does Wildwood’s Galaxy Home Solutions, whose president, Steve Munz, started the local Pop Warner youth football league that became part of the Stampeders program at The Villages Charter School.
Munz, a former Wildwood High School star defensive end, also bought football equipment for about 200 kids. He sponsors barrel racing around Florida and activities at the Sumter County Fair.
“I believe in the kids, because I’m one of those kids who grew up poor here,” he said.
The Estep-Miller-Search tax increase would have not only affected new projects, but the lifestyle of working families, he said.
“With inflation, and everything else going on around this country, you can only pass on so much of the cost,” Munz said. “I’m already paying more for materials and wages, then an increase in impact fees? I can’t raise my prices every time we get a new tax. I’d have to take it out of my benevolence funds.”
Steve’s sister, Erin Munz, who is the county’s Teen Court coordinator and president of the Sumter County Fair board of directors, said she was relieved state leaders negated the Estep-Miller-Search tax increase.
“I went to that (public) meeting and stood up to tell them that ‘you’re directly impacting our kids,’” she said. “When businesses aren’t building, they’re not going to have the money to give. Where are you going to cut? You can’t cut employees who need to feed their families. So you have to look at the kids they employ over the summer. Then you’re in the situation where they have time on their hands and possibly getting into trouble. We tried to explain this to the new commissioners, but they’re not listening.”
Commissioners were expected to decide on their response to the new impact fee cap, which takes effect July 1, at their next meeting in June 22.
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
