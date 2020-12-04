Businesses see boom in holiday shipping

With the holidays coming up, people are preparing to buy gifts for friends and family or send out shipments and packages of gifts. The United States Postal Service requests that people send out packages earlier this year given the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and the expectation that there will be a large volume of shipments for the holidays. USPS has about 644,000 employees working to ensure holiday shipments are delivered to its destination on time, according to USPS. Local post offices such as the Lady Lake Post Office, local shipping businesses such as Safe Ship and Village Pack N Ship and merchants such as Peterbrooke Chocolatier already are seeing an increase in shipment requests as business picks up for the holidays. Business owners expect the momentum to continue as the holidays get closer. The Lady Lake Post Office has seen a 25%-30% increase in business due to the pandemic. Lady Lake Postmaster Denise Buell believes that the COVID-19 pandemic has had an effect on the number of packages and shipments coming in for the holidays.
“They are heavier than normal,” she said.
The number of packages coming in to the post office hasn’t slowed down for some time, but things started to pick up more for the holidays the week of Nov. 16.
The post office is averaging about 20,000 packages coming in a day, and about 14 trucks coming for daily shipments, Buell said.
Buell believes the momentum will continue as the holidays get closer. She recommends people remain patient when sending or receiving packages.
The post office will remain open on two Sundays in December — Dec. 13 and Dec. 20 — to help with demand.
“This has been an extraordinary year of unprecedented challenges given the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Postal Service is expecting significant volume increases, which are difficult to predict,” said David Walton, spokesperson for USPS. “We thank our customers for their continued support, and we are committed to making sure gifts and cards are delivered on time to celebrate the holidays.”
UPS expects a busy holiday season, too.
The package-delivery and supply-chain company announced in September it was planning to hire more than 100,000 employees to help with the expected large package volume for the holidays.
“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season,” said Charlene Thomas, chief human resources officer at UPS, in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made (this kind of) services more important than ever.”
UPS also recommends people send out their packages earlier this year to beat the holiday rush.
Local shipping and packaging businesses also are seeing a high demand already in packages and shipments for the holidays.
“We expect it to be a very good season,” said Quinton Downing, owner of Villages Pack N Ship, located in La Plaza Grande and Palm Ridge Plaza.
Downing expects fewer people to travel, meaning they will have to ship out their Christmas and other holiday gifts to family and use Village Pack N Ship or other packaging businesses to send out items.
Packages and shipments for the holidays have been coming in since October and Downing expects the first two weeks of December to be slammed the most with business.
Village Pack N Ship usually does three times as many shipments in December as any other month of the year, Downing said.
At the Safe Ship locations in Colony Plaza and Southern Trace Plaza, owner Janel Mack is seeing more people coming in and sending out packages this year because not as many families plan to get together due to the pandemic.
Mack has her full Christmas staff working and lines already are out the door with customers wanting to send out packages. The locations also are limiting the number of people inside at once to ensure everyone remains safe.
“This is our busiest season,” Mack said.
The number of shipments began picking up steadily the week of Nov. 23, which is good, Mack said. In past years, customers would usually start sending out shipments after Thanksgiving.
“It’s going great,” she said. “Things are going good.
Several local businesses that offer shipping services of its products such as Peterbrooke Chocolatier are seeing a lot of shipping and delivery requests already for the holidays.
“We expect it to be big this Christmas,” said Ronnie Barnes, owner of Peterbrooke Chocolatier, located in Lake Sumter Landing.
Barnes expects the number of shipments to be bigger than past Christmas seasons because of COVID-19. Customers want to send chocolate to their loved ones, Barnes said.
“You can’t go wrong with chocolate,” she said.
Barnes said she has seen many people come in to have baskets of chocolates or assortments shipped out. She also is seeing customers not let COVID-19 stop them from celebrating the holiday season.
“They’re keeping the season,” Barnes said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
