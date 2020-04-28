Businesses, restaurants support the front line

When Sandy Sweeny first heard about COVID-19 and the use of the word “pandemic,” she knew she needed to help. Sweeny, the owner of Gilded Matilda’s in Wildwood, lived in China after the SARS pandemic. She saw a need for masks then and sees the same need now. She went to one of her artists at the store about making masks to donate to health care workers. Nationwide, and locally, businesses are stepping up to try and help those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Original Mattress Factory and Brylah Fashions, for example, are just two local businesses also donating face masks. Edible Arrangements is giving away fruit cups, while restaurants such as Chick-fil-A are bringing meals once a week to UF Health The Villages Hospital. For about two months, several artists at Gilded Matilda’s have been making reusable masks and leather hand sanitizer cases with sanitizer inside to donate. The items have been donated to employees at Freedom Pointe at The Villages and AdventHealth Orlando. A doctor at UF Health Shands Hospital also received a mask to try out.
Sweeny also has been working with other local businesses. On April 21, Sweeny and Skip West, owner of West Financial Group, put together goodie bags that included masks, hand sanitizer and cleaning cloths for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
“These people, they are on the front lines,” West said. “If it weren’t for these people, who knows what would be going on?”
Chief Deputy Chris Haworth was thankful for the donation.
“I think it’s fantastic that people have taken it upon themselves to protect themselves … and then took it upon themselves to see the need and to help others in the community,” Haworth said.
Deputies are being asked to wear masks while working. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t fallen short in its supply of masks, but Haworth said they are grateful for the donations they’ve been getting.
Sweeny and West also have donated the goodie bags to the Wildwood Police Department, along with $500.
In Lady Lake, Original Mattress Factory staff has been making masks and hospitals beds and donating them to health care facilities in need.
Nationwide, Walmart teamed up with other businesses to donate personal protective equipment and Target donated respirator masks.
In Spanish Springs, the owner of Brylah Fashions, Christina Smith, and its regional manager, Brittany Degre, so far have donated about 400 masks to the Lady Lake Police Department and Lake County Fire Rescue. They plan to give more until it is no longer needed, Smith said.
“They are saving our community and of course they need them,” Degre said. “We are going to do everything we can to get them to them.”
Feeding First Responders and Health Care Workers
Restaurants and other businesses are making meals, offering discounts and setting aside special hours for health care personnel and first responders.
For example, Publix and Winn-Dixie are offering special shopping hours, and first responders can take advantage of a special pickup hour at Walmart.
On April 25, Walgreens offered discounts to first responders and health care workers. On April 2 and 16, most TooJay’s locations, including those in The Villages, offered first responders and health care workers discounts on meals.
Verizon is expanding its unlimited pricing plan to nurses, teachers and first responders.
At Chicken Salad Chick in La Plaza Grande, visitors can buy meals for a local police department, fire department or health care facility of their choice. Chicken Salad Chick also matches that meal with an additional meal and sends everything over with a thank-you note.
“We have a lot of first responders (who) are working tirelessly in an effort to combat the (virus), and so we’re trying to help them,” said Bryan Osborn, owner of the Chicken Salad Chick.
Other food chains also are pitching in.
Firehouse Subs, including the one in Lady Lake, is raising money for its Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.
From April 22 through May 5, McDonald’s locations, including those in The Villages, are offering select free meals for first responders and health care workers. Starbucks is giving first responders and front-line medical personnel free coffee until the end of May. Circle K is offering some beverages free, and BP is offering discounts on fuel.
Jersey Mike’s locations have been donating subs to local hospitals and first responders of its choice.
The staff at the Chick-fil-A in Rolling Acres Plaza are making weekly deliveries of chicken sandwiches and chips for staff at UF Health The Villages Hospital.
Several hospital staff members and their families have reached out to thank them, including the mother of one of the nurses, said general manager Diana Sweeney.
“I’m really happy to be in a position where we can (give), even though it is really small,” she said.
Fruit cups have been going from Edible Arrangements in Southern Trace Plaza to several health care locations, including the hospital.
For Easter, Owners Rachelle Neck and Becky Pilipow donned bunny ears and delivered 50 whole fruit and vegetable boxes for local agencies, including the hospital.
They enlisted the public to make a donation and buy a fruit or vegetable box, too, so more could be sent out. The goal was to give away 100 to 150 baskets, and 126 were donated, Pilipow said.
“As long as we can get it out the best way and the fastest way, we will keep doing it,” Neck said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.