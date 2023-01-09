Businesses prepare for busiest season

The holidays have a reputation for drawing the biggest shopping crowds of the season, with lines outside of stores on Black Friday and frantic shoppers searching for gifts in the days leading up to Christmas. But, in The Villages, the first three months of the year are actually much busier. The first quarter of the year, which runs from January to March, is when many local businesses see a rise in revenue and traffic. Just a week into the first quarter of 2023, several business owners already have seen an increase in customers and sales, and many expect the trend to continue through the rest of the quarter. “The first quarter of the year is, without a doubt, my busiest time of year,” said Kelli Campbell, owner of Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ in Southern Trace Plaza.
According to the Florida Department of Revenue, gross sales in Sumter County in the first quarter of 2022 were about $1.45 billion, compared to $1.22 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. The same is true in the year prior with about $1.06 billion in gross sales in the first quarter of 2021 and about $945 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
At the business in Southern Trace Plaza, Campbell sees more business this time of year as more snowbirds return to the community and pick up softball, pickleball and other sports again. She also has noticed that many area residents decide they want to give new sports a try this time of year.
“(I) have a lot of newcomers coming to buy equipment to try either pickleball or softball,” she said.
Both sports are big in the community.
There are nine divisions in The Villages Recreation Softball League, which has more than 100 teams, and four divisions in The Villages Neighborhood Softball League, which has about 60 teams. There also are more than 240 pickleball courts in The Villages.
Many players go to Softball’s R Game/Pickleball HQ to get new equipment or have their existing equipment fixed.
Even just a few days into the first quarter, Campbell already had seen more people shopping.
“They have a great selection, and people are very friendly and courteous,” said George Pihakis, who is a regular customer.
The Village of Caroline resident took a trip to the store Friday to get a new pickeball paddle. He plays the sport about three times a week with a group.
The business also offers a pickleball rental program where customers can rent pickleball equipment for a few days to try before buying.
“We’ve had more rentals than we’ve ever had this season,” Campbell said.
Despite prices going up because shipping costs have increased, Campbell expects to see another profitable first quarter.
“I’m seeing it year over year about the same,” she said.
Village Cycles also is expecting a busy first quarter because of the nice weather and the increase of people coming back to The Villages.
“To be honest, it’s pretty crazy,” said Windy Hall, one of the owners of Village Cycles in Brownwood. “We usually do get inundated with traffic, but we try to take care of everybody.”
Village Cycles sees about 30% to 40% more sales during the first quarter of the year than it does during the summer months, so staff make sure to have plenty of bikes in stock during the busy season and bring on extra employees or have some work longer hours.
“We do hire more people that way we can get more bikes built and have our showroom stocked ... so we have plenty to offer,” Hall said.
Just in the first week of January, the business had been slammed, and Hall expects the rush to continue through February and March.
“If we get a mild winter, we’re going to be busy,” she said.
Local clothing stores also are planning to see a big first quarter.
Patchington, a women’s clothing store in Spanish Springs, has a variety of merchandise on display to prepare for the increase in foot traffic.
And Regional Manager Candie Patterson buys more product to make sure they have enough in stock.
“We’re hoping to go up by 10% of what we did last year,” she said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.