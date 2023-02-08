Businesses often treat regulars like family

Jerry Prince has become a regular customer at City Fire American Oven & Bar over the years and has grown close to waitress Kelley-Rose Cowan in particular.
Cowan works at the City Fire in Brownwood, where Prince visits regularly with the Band of Brothers veterans organization. The two always make sure to talk and see how the other is doing. And Prince has been especially supportive of her as she struggles with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss, and he makes sure to give her hugs and encouraging words when she needs them.
“For him to reach out every time he sees me and say, ‘Hey, you’re beautiful today,’ — it means the world,” Cowan said. City Fire isn’t the only business in The Villages where owners and staff have grown close with customers over at Darrell’s Diner and All Booked Up also see many of their guests as family. In some instances, they spend time together outside of operating hours, ask each other for advice and help in times of need.
“It’s who we are,” said Darrell Warden, owner of Darrell’s Diner, which has 14 locations in Florida. “We’re not trying to be just a restaurant. We’re a family business, and we’re trying to be family-oriented and just members of the community and the neighborhood.”
At the diner, staff members have a list of regular customers’ phone numbers and will call them if they don’t come in as usual to make sure they’re OK. They also know many customers by name and will sit and talk with them about their day and their family as they dine. They’ve even visited customers who are sick or in the hospital, sent them flowers, thrown them parties and more.
“We do care about what we do here,” said Nicole Vandezande, manager of the Southern Trace location. “If we didn’t, we wouldn’t be here. We care a lot about the people, and we just want to make them happy. When you’re coming in, you want good service, good food, good conversation. It makes our day a lot easier and a lot better, and you get attached to a lot of these people.”
Darrell’s Diner closed for about six weeks at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and staff called regular customers to make sure they were OK. When the restaurant reopened, customers were at the door ready to eat and support the business.
“We survived COVID and all that strictly because of our customers,” Warden said. “Our customers are so loyal and so dedicated. We just couldn’t do it without them.”
When former employee Angi Halterman was diagnosed with breast cancer in May, Darrell’s Diner staff hosted two dinners at the Southern Trace location to raise money. Regulars, including Judy Puccio, came out in droves to support her.
Puccio has been a regular at the Darrell’s Diner in Southern Trace Plaza with her husband, Frank, for four years. The Village of Summerhill resident has had breast cancer and helped Halterman through the difficult time by talking with her about the process and giving her any support she needed.
Puccio loves the close relationship she has with the staff and said it reminds her of a diner she and her husband frequented when they lived in Pennsylvania.
“The staff here (is) very busy, but they still make time to become friends,” Puccio said. “They definitely care, and they look out (for you).”
Tom Burns, of the Village of Summerhill, likes to tease a few of the staff members.
Since 2019 he has stopped by the diner in Southern Trace and sat at the bar for breakfast a few times a week. He’ll joke around with Vandezande and other staff and sometimes throw creamer at them and they’ll throw it right back.
“These girls are great,” Burns said. “They’re like family. We tease each other.”
Not all of Burns’ children live near him, so he doesn’t get to see them as much. He stops into Darrell’s Diner to see his other family.
Jamie Goeske, owner of All Booked Up in Colony Plaza with her husband, Dave, also has gotten to know many of her customers well in the year since becoming owners.
“The relationships are very important to me,” Jamie said. “They’re not just a customer who buys books. They are someone we care about rather than someone who just helps our store survive.”
She’s on a first-name basis with many of her customers and checks in on them when she hasn’t seem them for a while. When one of her customers was recently in the hospital, she reached out to him to see what books she could pick out and send over.
Mike Buell has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years and always strove to treat his guests as if they were family members dining in his own home. He continued with that mentality when he opened City Fire American Oven & Bar in Lake Sumter Landing and Brownwood with his wife, Gina.
He and staff at both locations have grown close to those who dine regularly at the restaurants.
“We’re in the restaurant so much we’re with them so much — even more than our own family,” Mike said.
He even has gone to a few of the regulars he’s close with for business decisions, such as menu changes, entertainment and more.
Members of the veterans group Band of Brothers have become like family since they started coming to City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing for social meetings. Now, they meet every Tuesday at the Lake Sumter Landing location and every Thursday at the Brownwood one. The Buells also have raised money for the group over the years.
“They are an extension of our City Fire family,” Mike said. “We just get to know them so well. We kind of look out for each other.”
Prince has gotten to know the Buells along with the staff by being a member of Band of Brothers.
He said the owners and the staff are what make the place so fantastic to visit, and he enjoys the relationship they’ve all been able to cultivate.
“It’s a good thing,” Prince said. “It’s a nice atmosphere — like ‘Cheers.’”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
