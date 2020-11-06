Businesses near the Squares Host Events

A local business owner is working on putting together a Brownwood Holiday Open House at the beginning of December as another way to bring more residents to the town center, while other merchants are looking to stage other customer-friendly events. Businesses located around The Villages’ three town squares — Brownwood Paddock Square, Spanish Springs Town Square and Lake Sumter Landing — are finding that hosting special events is helping bring in more customers. Some of those include sidewalk sales or poker days. New events also are in the works, such as an open house during which participating businesses can showcase their merchandise, offer refreshments, prizes and giveaways.
Jody Nelson, owner of the Spice & Tea Exchange in Brownwood, tried out her own open house Oct. 28 at the store, to see if the concept could work. She offered her own prizes, giveaways and refreshments.
The open house went well, and Nelson is working to plan a bigger open house soon.
The Spanish Springs Merchants Association is working to put together another sidewalk sale.
The hope is to host another sale on Nov. 20 and 21, and the association currently is recruiting businesses to participate.
“We just need to get more people out into the squares,” said Candy Coldwell, owner of the King’s Gallery in Spanish Springs and secretary treasurer for the Spanish Springs Merchants Association.
When live entertainment was suspended and events on the squares were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, local businesses saw fewer customers. Entertainment returned Oct. 5.
Brownwood has hosted other events this year to bring people to the square, including a poker day event.
During the poker day event, which was Sept. 25, a limited number of customers was able to participate.
Customers went to each of the participating businesses and were given a card from a deck. Some locations had promotions that let customers choose a second card to trade if they made a purchase. After visiting all the participating businesses, customers then chose their five best cards for a poker hand.
The top 40 hands had the chance to win a gift card from one of the participating locations.
Some businesses that participated were SAS Shoes, Kylie’s Closet, the Spice & Tea Exchange, Golf Central, Ricciardi’s Italian Table and City Fire American Oven & Bar.
“The poker run was a great event to bring people in and see what the square has to offer,” said Nelson, of the Village of Collier.
Several Brownwood businesses such as Kylie’s Closet, Shoe Biz, the Spice & Tea Exchange, Evelyn & Arthur, Brownwood Jewelers, Golf Central and Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming also have participated in a sidewalk sale.
The event was Aug. 21-23 and also proved successful for businesses. More people were seen walking around the squares and browsing the stores during the event.
“That really brought folks out to see what everybody (has) to offer,” Nelson said.
Nelson saw a 15% boost in sales due to participating in the sidewalk sale.
Businesses in Spanish Springs and Lake Sumter Landing also have put on sidewalk sales this year.
Lake Sumter Landing’s sidewalk sale was for Memorial Day from May 23-25. Businesses such as the Purple Pig, Lime Light Boutique and Ambrosia on the Square offered sales.
Debbie Heiner, owner of the Purple Pig, was glad to have the sale happen.
It brought in equal sales to her store, she said.
The Spanish Springs sidewalk sale was Sept. 24-25. Businesses such as the King’s Gallery, Patchington, The Villages Logo Store Banner Mercantile, Brylah Fashions, Bermuda Bay Clothing, Kilwins, World of Beer, Tervis, Cozco Handcrafts and Flippers Pizzeria participated.
The square usually hosts several sidewalk sales throughout the year but wasn’t able to host any because of the pandemic this year. The September sale was the first one of 2020.
The sale in September proved to be beneficial for the businesses. Merchants saw more people head to the square, and some new customers who hadn’t come out shopping since the pandemic start, Coldwell said.
“It was a very, very successful weekend,” Coldwell said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119 ext. 5404 or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
