Businesses lend a hand with back-to-school

Terry Yoder is passionate about helping the youth in Sumter County. Yoder, chairman and CEO of the T&D Family of Companies, provided headphones and water bottles to each and every elementary student in Sumter County. He also added a monetary contribution to each elementary school in the county. T&D is one of many local businesses always ready to step up to help schools in the county, said Randy McDaniel, director of education at The Villages Charter School. “Companies like T&D have been great partners to the school for as long as we’ve been open, 21-plus years now,” he said. “And that’s been true of countless numbers of business partners here in the community.
Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin, who works as the safety director at T&D, made the rounds last week delivering boxes full of water bottles and headphones on behalf of the company to students at The Villages Charter Elementary, Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, Bushnell Elementary, Webster Elementary and Wildwood Elementary schools.
Each school also received a $2,500 check from T&D to help with any other needed items.
Seeking teacher input
Yoder said he receives a letter from Lake Panasoffkee Elementary each year with a list of needed items. However, this year, he said he wanted to think outside the box and find out which items not included on that list are in demand.
He reached out to Lake Panasoffkee fourth and fifth grade teacher Tonya Merritt, who suggested the children could use personal water bottles because water fountains in the school are unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She also said most children were in need of headphones or earbuds to use with their laptops or tablets, where much of their learning is conducted.
Armed with that information, Yoder proceeded to order enough water bottles and headphones/earbuds for each of the 550 students at the school.
But then he realized he shouldn’t stop there.
“I didn’t want to leave out any child,” Yoder said. “So I decided if we’re going to do this for one school, we’re going to do it for all of them. I don’t want to see any child left behind in Sumter County.”
Gilpin said making the deliveries was a rewarding experience.
“It’s a real good thing to do,” he said. “Terry’s family and my family, we came from meager beginnings. So we feel strongly about giving back. T&D has always been a very giving company and we try to do whatever we can. That’s what really makes T&D tick – service to the community and especially helping children.”
McDaniel said the donated items were well thought out.
“Especially in these unusual times, these items are targeted to help the kids stay safe,” McDaniel said. “Hopefully it will give their parents a little security that we’re doing everything we can to make the school as safe as possible.”
Nicole Wade, principal at Lake Panasoffkee Elementary, said the students were thrilled to receive their gifts when they were distributed.
“It was like Christmas morning for them,” she said. “Everybody’s always excited to get new things at the start of a new school year.”
Wade expressed her gratitude to Yoder and Gilpin for their generosity.
“It’s an amazing thing,” she said. “We rely on our community to provide support in a lot of ways. We’re so fortunate to have people in our community like Mr. Yoder and Mr. Gilpin who are willing and able to provide things like this for our students.”
Assistance in South Sumter
In the south end of the county, Langley Health Services hosted its third annual back-to-school bash on July 31 at the Sumter County Fair Grounds.
The event was the biggest and most successful yet for Langley, said Rebecca Hallman, associate chief operating officer.
“We distributed more than 600 backpacks filled with supplies,” she said.
In additional to the traditional notebooks, paper, pens and pencils given away, students were also able to get school uniforms, shoes or even a haircut at the event. Entertainment was available in the form of bounce houses, games and a disc jockey.
“We wanted to do something to make it fun and get the kids excited about going back to school,” Hallman said.
Erin Munz, president of the Sumter County Fair Association, said she was thrilled to help with the event.
“School supplies aren’t cheap and each year it seems like the lists get longer and longer,” she said. “It’s great to be able to help make sure the kids are prepared to start a new year and make sure they’re all on the same playing field.”
Help for the entire school year
At The Villages High School, many businesses contribute throughout the school year to help with several of the school’s academies.
Many of the areas most successful contractors, including T&D, Galaxy Homes Solutions, Lenhart Electric, Munn’s Sales & Service, Mike Scott Plumbing and more have staff serving on the advisory board and are always willing to assist when needed, said Robin Grant, VHS principal.
“They’ve spoiled us,” he said. “If there is something we need, we don’t have to ask for it. They’re 150% behind us. Our business community is unbelievable in their generosity not only monetarily, but also with the services they provide.”
The academies are a great investment in the future of the community said Steve Munz, president and CEO of Galaxy Home Solutions, who sits on the board for both the Construction Management and AgriScience academies. Munz has even made his ranch available to use as a classroom for AgriScience students.
“We’re getting to pass our knowledge and experience to the next generation,” he said. “And we’re grooming potential future employees.”
The community support is unwavering, McDaniel said.
“We try not to ask them for too much because we know they have businesses to run,” he said. “But all of the construction businesses and the people who have a business here on Villages property that send kids to our school, it’s been incredible over the years to see their generosity.”
