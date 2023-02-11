Businesses help soup kitchen serve hot meals

In an effort to get food to those confined to their homes or arriving at their dining hall, the Wildwood Soup Kitchen is asking for the public’s help. They’ve launched a “Soup-er Lunch sponsor” program, which will help them feed hot in-house meals, as well as deliveries to about 100 homebound individuals. The program has already attracted the attention of American Legion Post 347 Auxiliary and Wildwood Tire, but Barbara McManus, board of directors president for the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, said more sponsors are desired to ensure the need is met. McManus said sponsorships opportunities are $300. She is hopeful that businesses, or clubs will band together to show their generosity.
“We’re encouraging local businesses and large clubs to sponsor,” she said. “It’s a lot of money for only one or two people to donate, so we’re open to groups, too.”
Maureen Caswell, American Legion Post 347 Auxiliary president, said the organization is passionate about helping local nonprofits.
“It’s important for us to support others when we can,” Caswell said. “We hold events throughout the year that raise money, and as a group we donate to multiple organizations.”
Caswell said the group often does food box delivery programs, so sponsoring a lunch makes sense for them.
“You don’t do it for the recognition, you do good things to help others,” she said. “We try to do multiple types of charity, and we try to keep it local.”
The legion sponsors holiday wish lists, hosting lunches for veterans, and packing food boxes for students at local schools.
Donations coordinator Harvey Fixler, of the Village of La Belle, said there are some clubs in The Villages that gather a few dollars here and there to donate, and not every donation has to be funded by one person.
“We have neighborhoods pool money together — $50 from one person, maybe $100 from another — until they get the full amount,” he said. “We have a group called the Prairie Dogs who recently donated that way. Everyone gave a few dollars and then the group was recognized as a whole.”
Fixler said the Prairie Dogs sponsored nearly a month’s worth of lunches.
Each time a group or business sponsors a lunch they get their name on a poster that is hung in the soup kitchen.
“If a group sponsors the home delivery meals, they get a label with their name on the boxes that get sent out,” McManus said. “We deliver meals five times a week to those who are disabled and homebound or homeless.”
To become a sponsor at the Wildwood Soup Kitchen, make out checks to Wildwood Soup Kitchen, PO Box 1762, Wildwood, FL, 34785. Please enclose a note that your donation is for the Soup-er Lunch Sponsor Program and add your phone number and email address.
Senior writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
