Businesses help out community charities

The spirit of giving seen primarily during the holidays in most places is a year-round phenomenon in The Villages. As spring approaches, charities and organizations are benefiting from events and initiatives hosted by local businesses. “When we lock arms together, we are stronger,” said Colleen Brooks, director of Beyond the Walls Food Pantry, a ministry of Heritage Community Church in Fruitland Park. The pantry is partnering with Tri-County Foot & Ankle — and getting help from other businesses and organizations — to increase donations to its annual shoe drive, which brings in new and gently used shoes for residents of countries such as Haiti and Uganda.
The shoes are refurbished by Funds2Orgs, which pays Beyond the Walls Food Pantry a small amount for each pound of donations. That money helps purchase food that is distributed to residents of the Fruitland Park area.
“There’s always a need for food in the area,” said Johnny Wu, physician and owner of Tri-County Foot & Ankle.
Anyone can drop off shoes through March 31 at the office locations in Colony Professional Plaza and Santa Barbara Professional Plaza.
“The more, the better,” Wu said. “Every year it’s grown. It’s a blessing no matter how many we have.”
Tri-County Foot & Ankle is a huge supporter of Beyond the Walls, said Brooks, of the Village Palo Alto. Wu attends Heritage Community Church and has collected shoes for the pantry for the past three years.
“Their patients are incredibly generous anytime we need them to support Beyond the Walls,” Brooks said. “They just jump at the chance.”
Helping the Sick
Each year, IHOP locations across the country celebrate National Pancake Day by offering buttermilk pancakes free to customers, who are encouraged to donate to the organizations IHOP supports.
Tuesday was this year’s National Pancake Day, and IHOP raised money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
The IHOP at 3480 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages participated on Tuesday, and Village of Hemingway residents William and Valeria Mabene stopped by to enjoy free pancakes and contribute to the cause.
“They taste even better when it’s free and you make a donation,” Valeria said.
The Mabenes donated $20 to the initiative. They often participate in National Pancake Day and always enjoy it.
“I think what they are doing is great,” Valeria said. “They need to keep it up.”
IHOP has raised more than $30 million for various charities since National Pancake Day began 16 years ago.
For the first time this year, IHOP held a “Month of Giving” initiative during February, when customers could participate by rounding up their check to the nearest dollar, purchasing wall tags for a $1 donation or making a donation online.
IHOP in The Villages raised $1,263 during the Month of Giving, general manager Shayla Roberts said, not including National Pancake Day donations.
Supporting Special Olympics
Jersey Mike’s Subs is hosting its “Month of Giving” initiative in March as part of a campaign that has gone on for the past 12 years. Locations across the country are participating, including 179 stores in Florida and two in The Villages area.
Last year’s Month of Giving campaign raised $15 million — the most in its history. Overall the company has raised more than $47 million for local charities since the campaign began in 2011.
For the first time this year, each participating location is raising money for the same cause: to help athletes across the country attend the Special Olympics 2022 USA Games, which will be held June 5-12 in Orlando.
“We’ve been involved with Special Olympics since 1975, and it is an honor for Jersey Mike’s to be the presenting partner of the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, founder and CEO of Jersey Mike’s. “We support the organization’s mission to foster inclusivity and help its athletes shine on and off the field.”
March 30 is Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” and 100% of sales that day will go to the campaign.
The Jersey Mike’s locations in Lady Lake and Wildwood have participated every year, said Levi Bradley, general manager of the Lady Lake location.
“(It’s) to raise money and charity for all the people who need it … just to support the community,” he said.
