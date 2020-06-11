Businesses grow deep roots in The Villages

El Ranchito may have updated decorations, but some of the friendly faces who first walked through the doors when it opened in 2000 have remained the same. The Mexican restaurant is one of many businesses that have called The Villages home for 20 years or more. Twenty-nine have operated in the area for that long, according to Scott Renick, The Villages director of commercial development. Businesses such as Jewelry Design, Citizens First Bank and Village Pack N Ship also are establishments that are still here after planting roots in the community more than 20 years ago. And some of these businesses continue to expand and grow. Renick believes the vitality and stability of The Villages market attracts and sustains businesses committed to providing services to the community.
“We have them across all categories, from retail and restaurant to service and medical offices,” Renick said. “They are a trusted provider in their categories, and they make up a crucial part of the fabric of The Villages, often times having connected with and served multiple generations of our residents.”
Antonio Reyes, co-owner of El Ranchito, said he has had a great experience as a business owner in The Villages for the last two decades.
Reyes decided to open a restaurant in The Villages after Villagers who visited another one of his restaurants in Leesburg asked him to open one here.
“I like the environment,” he said. “I enjoy working with my family and everybody, and I like everything in The Villages.”
Not much has changed at the La Plaza Grande North restaurant in 20 years, except for new decorations inside, but the location’s customer base has grown. Some have dined there since the restaurant’s doors first opened.
Reyes plans to keep the restaurant going for years to come.
“As long as they give me the chance, hopefully for a lot more years,” he said.
Jay and Divya Gulati opened Jewelry Design’s first location in The Villages in November 1999, in La Plaza Grande.
Jay opened a jewelry store in a Leesburg mall in 1995. Clients from The Villages would ask him to open a store in The Villages when they came in to shop, and he agreed it would be a great opportunity.
Jay is grateful for the supportive customer base he has earned over the years, which has allowed him to expand within The Villages.
In November 2019, the Gulatis opened their second location in Southern Trace Plaza.
The store started out with a few jewelry brands, but today both stores also include about 15 to 20 major brand-name jewelry lines, including Pandora.
“I just don’t think there could be a better place that somebody could have a business,” he said.
Jay hopes to continue growing and open a third location.
“I certainly look forward to being blessed with other opportunities,” he said. “I wouldn’t look anywhere else to expand except in The Villages.”
Citizens First Bank opened its doors in July 1991, almost 30 years ago, in the Spanish Springs area.
Today, the bank has nine locations in The Villages and locations in Fruitland Park, Leesburg and Ocala.
Citizens First Bank is still committed to its communities and its purpose to serve residents in The Villages in every way, said Michelle Crawford, vice president, marketing and administration officer at Citizens First Bank.
Village Pack N Ship opened in the La Plaza Grande area in 1997.
“We hit the ground running and we actually grew and did very well from the beginning,” said owner Quinton Downing.
A second Village Pack N Ship location opened in the area about 18 years ago. The business also has expanded to offer furniture shipping, and it is working on offering a pickup service from people’s homes.
Downing has enjoyed having his business in The Villages because the community takes care of its people, he said.
“It always represented that it wanted to serve and take care of the people, and I always enjoyed being a part of it,” he said.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.