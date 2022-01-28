Businesses gear up for seasonal rush

Keith Gilbert moved to The Villages permanently in November and wanted to try a new activity. The resident of the Lofts at Brownwood stopped at Village Cycles, a bicycle shop in Brownwood, on Jan. 20 to see the selection of bikes and choose one to buy. “This seems like the perfect place to be able to ride because of the wider paths paved,” Gilbert said. “It fits my lifestyle.” Mark Hall, one of the owners of Village Cycles, said he sees more customers than usual during the first quarter of the year, known locally as snowbird season. Other merchants and restaurateurs agree that they get the most business when seasonal residents and their visitors come to town. Hall said many of his customers are picking up a new hobby like Gilbert or are getting back into cycling.
“It’s great to see folks continuing that active lifestyle,” he said.
Florida’s mostly mild winters draw many part-time residents from up North, said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development.
“Everyone wants to leave the snow and cold behind and enjoy Florida winters, these last few days notwithstanding,” he said.
Gross sales totaled about $1.061 billion during the first quarter of 2021 in Sumter County, which includes a large portion of businesses based in The Villages. That was up from $986 million for the same period a year earlier, according to the Florida Department of Revenue.
The first quarter of 2021 also had better gross sales than the holiday season in 2020.
During the fourth quarter of 2020, which includes Christmas, Thanksgiving and popular holiday shopping days such as Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, gross sales in Sumter County totaled about $945 million, according to the state.
“I think this will be a solid first quarter for our business partners in The Villages,” Renick said. “The sales that we’re seeing are trending upward, and many have comparable sales over those months from before COVID, which is especially encouraging.”
At Village Cycles, Hall starts to see a bump in sales the first week of September and prepares for the first quarter of the year at the same time by ordering bikes and other merchandise for his business.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues, Hall ordered more of certain items to stay ahead of demand.
“We’re fairly stocked,” he said. “We don’t have everything that we want, but we’ve got a lot of bikes.”
Laure Folland also sees an uptick in business at Ambrosia on the Square, her Florida-themed gift shop in Lake Sumter Landing. She said it is the opposite of what happens at businesses in other areas, which tend to slow down after the holiday season.
“We don’t really get that breather because we kick into snowbird season,” Folland said.
Folland said she already is seeing more customers than during last year’s first quarter, when many people still were cautious about traveling.
Folland makes sure not to let her inventory run low right after the holiday season, so the snowbirds traveling in at the beginning of the year have new merchandise to browse and buy.
“You really have to make sure that you plan,” she said.
For Christine Chaloupka, owner of Lime Light Boutique, a women’s clothing store in Lake Sumter Landing, the first quarter of the year is like a second Christmas.
“It’s our most fun time of the year because it’s when we have all of our snowbirds coming back,” Chaloupka said.
Only a few weeks into the quarter, activity already has picked up. Chaloupka is seeing many new faces and her regulars are back for the season and ready to shop. She also is getting three deliveries per day of new merchandise.
To prepare for her busiest time of the year, Chaloupka orders items well in advance. She currently is ordering merchandise for the fall season.
Last year, each month was more profitable than the year before for Lime Light Boutique, and the first quarter of 2021 also was the best ever for the store. Chaloupka expects this year’s first quarter to be even better based on how things are going so far, she said.
Many restaurants in The Villages also are busiest during the first quarter of the year.
The first quarter of 2021 saw $54 million in gross sales at restaurants statewide, compared to $62 million in the first quarter of 2020, according to the state department of revenue. But sales were better in the first quarter of 2021 than in the last quarter of 2020.
The first quarter of the year is always the busiest for restaurants in the Fresh Made Kitchen restaurant group, which includes BlueFin Grill & Bar, Belle Glade Country Club, Bonifay Country Club, Chop House at Lake Sumter, Evans Prairie Country Club, Orange Blossom Hills Golf & Country Club and Scooples Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant.
Staff prepare for the season by hiring and training new employees months in advance and making sure plenty of inventory is coming in, especially with the current shipping issues, said Philip Benjamin, director of marketing for FMK.
“We’re super excited about it and we love this time of year,” he said. “We think it will definitely continue. Just talking to guests who come in, they’re excited to be back and be in the nice weather and go out to eat.”
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
