Business openings boom in community

More businesses are opting to open in The Villages area as fast as buildings are constructed.
The Villages continues to be a good market for any type of business, from clothing stores to grocery shops to health care facilities. So far this year, about 15 businesses have opened, including Sprouts Farmers Market.
More and more operations are announcing they plan to open or expand in the near future, including Jersey Mike’s Subs. In the last couple of weeks, The Villages Commercial Property Management announced more new businesses are opening soon such as Vitas Healthcare, Trader Jack’s and Heart of Florida Health Center.
Another Broken Egg Cafe, a restaurant that offers breakfast, lunch and brunch, recently announced that it was opening in Brownwood on Monday.
“The Villages is a thriving community that continues to offer relative safety for new businesses entering the market,” said Scott Renick, The Villages’ vice president of commercial development, in an earlier interview. “Expansion is a low-risk way to scale up for those businesses that have previously invested in our community and found success serving our residents.”
Business owners continue to want to be part of the local community. The number of establishments has grown by about 75% in the last 10 years or so.
In 2012, the Sumter County had about 1,383 businesses, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By the end of the third quarter in 2022, the number of businesses in Sumter was about 2,416.
Sprouts Farmers Market opened in March in Laurel Manor Plaza to pomp and circumstance. There was a long line early in the morning as people waited to get in, with some waiting several hours before the doors opened.
The company wanted to open to offer a healthy option to residents and also help bring more jobs to the area, said Kendra Shaw, district director of Florida Region 2 for Sprouts Farmers Market.
So far, the community is still excited about the new business and new healthy option.
“It’s been going great,” Shaw said.
Many customers are asking if another location could open in the southern portion of The Villages, she said.
Jersey Mike’s Subs is another business that opened earlier this year. The company opened a location in Lake Deaton Plaza and announced another location in Laurel Manor Plaza that’s scheduled to open later this year.
A few health care companies also are opening locations for the first time in the community or expanding.
Vitas Healthcare is opening a location later this year in Southern Trace Professional Plaza. The hospice care facility offers several services for patients.
The company has locations in about 15 states.
Heart of Florida Health Center is also opening in Southern Trace Professional Plaza later this year.
The center offers primary care services, pediatric medicines and maternity services, as well as outpatient mental and behavioral health services such as psychiatry, psychology and talk therapy. It will open in a 7,465-square-foot space, according to The Villages Commercial Property Management.
Another first time business opening in the community is Trader Jack’s, a beach lifestyle boutique that carries many Florida brands and has items ranging from men’s and women’s clothing, hats, sunglasses and jewelry.
The business is owned by husband and wife John and Brittany Johnson. They own another location in Punta Gorda, which they opened in 2010.
Over the years the couple thought they were running a good store and wanted to expand to other areas. They looked at other cities in the state, but nothing compared to The Villages.
“It just seemed like a perfect first for us,” John said. “It’s our market.”
The new store will open in Brownwood this summer. John thinks the square is perfect for the store because the vibe in the area is similar to the store in Punta Gorda.
“We like the pace of that lifestyle,” John said. “It’s more slow, sort of laid back type of vibe. We don’t like to go crazy. We like the slow pace, safe, happy life. We know how to get along with the folks who are retired. ... We like doing business with them. It’s what we’re used to and what we know.”
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
