Building the best

If you build it, they will come.
When it was announced that The Villages would be building new campuses for its A-rated charter school as the centerpiece of the new family neighborhood Middleton, there was no doubt that the school’s athletic facilities would be like the Buffalo’s own fields of dreams.
While many of the VHS teams have begun offseason workouts at the Buffalo Ridge campus, coaches and players can’t wait to hit the new fields down south.
Many of those fields will be outfitted with FieldTurf.
Invented in 1996, the artificial playing surface replicates the look and feel of natural grass but doesn’t require the extensive upkeep — fertilizing, watering, or mowing — while also being strong enough to stand up against repeated use from multiple sports.
The company FieldTurf installed its namesake product on four fields at the Middleton campus of The Villages High School.
The football field at the new H.G. Morse Range will feature the surface as will VHS’ baseball and softball fields and one of the Buffalo’s practice fields (that can be used for football, soccer, and other field sports).
“Having FieldTurf benefits all our field sports in a lot of different ways,” said Richard Pettus, VHS athletic director and football coach.
“We thought about the usage of the fields — between all our sports, which is a growing list, and the outside organizations that ask to host events at our facilities — we had to be good stewards over what we will have and we knew FieldTurf would give us the most bang for our buck.
“Inclement weather becomes much less of a factor,” Pettus continued. “I can’t tell you how many baseball or softball games we had to cancel after a heavy rain. Our fields will be playable much sooner now. Even down to things like uniforms and shoes, we’ll benefit because those things won’t get as much wear and tear on them because we’ll be playing on FieldTurf opposed to natural grass.”
FieldTurf has been the playing surface of choice for many NFL, top collegiate programs, and elite high schools across the country.
The surface is made up of multiple layers of blended fibers, including silica sand and recycled rubber, that are intended to act as a draining system and supply cushion for improved safety while also allowing players to plant and pivot as if they were playing on natural grass.
“The Villages is in very rare air,” said Chris Wedge, a FieldTurf regional sales manager.
“The only other schools in the state that have on-campus multi-field complexes like The Villages would be (Fort Lauderdale) St. Thomas Aquinas and (Bradenton) IMG Academy. That’s saying quite a bit.”
With its new football stadium that will have a 10,000-seat capacity once fully completed and Olympic style running track, The Villages High School could be a hosting destination for district, regional, and maybe even state championship events.
VHS’ new baseball and softball stadiums will get all the benefits of FieldTurf, too.
One of the bigger advantages that the Buffalo’s fields will have will be “CoolPlay” — an advanced material that will fill one of the layers below the surface — acting as a cooling agent for the field as the Florida sun beats down.
Outfielders or anyone standing on the sidelines won’t feel increased temperatures from below.
And bonus, the CoolPlay pellets are a familiar color.
“Normally, the pellets under our FieldTurf are black. But all The Villages fields will have green CoolPlay pellets,” Wedge said.
“It’s a great piece of differentiation. VHS joins the Carolina Panthers as teams that use the CoolPlay on their playing surface.”
Aside from the plush field conditions, the Buffalo programs will benefit from the general expansion of the athletic facilities.
The new Range will feature a multi-tiered press box, larger field house, and expanded video scoreboard.
The Villages’ basketball, volleyball, and weightlifting teams will share the new Mark G. Morse Sports Complex, but space won’t be an issue.
Inside the facility will be a main arena, which will seat 1,200 and will have the space for two full-length basketball courts, along with an auxiliary gym that can seat 1,100 and enough space for four additional courts. Less than a half-mile away will be three more full length courts at the middle school campus.
The Villages swim teams may see the biggest difference at the Middleton campus.
The Buffalo will have their own Olympic-size swimming pool to utilize for both practice and home meets, a rarity among schools in Florida and a major outlier among area programs. Not only will pool be closer to the standard of those the swimmers compete in during postseason competition, but it also opens up massive possibilities for more time to work in the water.
“We finally are going to have our own place,” head coach Jacqui Mitchell said. “It opens up such an incredible amount of time that we can spend with each of our athletes if they need a little more work on something. We’re not rushed to leave the pool. We can stay and work a little harder.”
The team has practiced and competed at the Laurel Manor sports pool since its inception. An on-campus pool, though, creates so many more possibilities for the Buffalo, who were constrained to certain times by the facility’s programming schedule. Now, Mitchell and her staff can set their own times and can salvage rained-out practices with gym work since training will take place on campus.
“Thank god for Laurel Manor,” Mitchell said. “It was our home, we loved it and they treated us well there, but this opens the door and the sky’s the limit.”
The new pool also comes complete with four diving boards, which will allow the Buffalo to add diving to their repertoire. While that addition may not happen this season, it will make the teams far more competitive in the future when they won’t have to sacrifice those points to teams that do have diving programs.
“That allows us to not go into a district event behind others like we have in the past, where we have to make up the diving points to become even to start the meet,” Mitchell said. “I’m hoping we get a great diving program going and use that as well as our swimmers.”
The VHS golf teams will still practice and compete off-campus this year. Home contests will be played at Bonifay Country Club and the Buffalo will utilize the driving range at the Sarasota Golf Practice Center. However, they will also have access to a golf simulator and a chipping and putting green on the new campus.
“The Villages’ sports complex is the nicest thing there is in Florida,” Wedge said.
“There is no better place … and I’ve been to every private school and many of the newer public schools in the state and nothing is as good as what The Villages have on their athletic facilities. They’ve got the best.”
