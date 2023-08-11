Buffalo start new era at two campuses

After years of anticipation, The Villages Charter School’s campus in Middleton opened its doors Thursday morning to begin a new era for the school.
The Villages Charter School entered its 23rd school year with its largest enrollment on record at around 3,800 students, roughly 1,700 at the Buffalo Ridge campus and around 2,100 in Middleton.
School resource officers, crossing guards, staff and administrators were all on deck in Middleton, making sure car lines ran smoothly and students found their classrooms.
The Villages High School Principal Rob Grant opened the school day with a jovial “Good morning, VHS!” over the intercom, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silence.
“Everyone have a great first day of class as we enter a new era at VHS,” Grant said over the intercom.
Grant said relief was washing over him finally seeing the school take off.
“We put a lot of hard work into it,” he said. “I was welcoming kids (saying), ‘Welcome to paradise.’ Our facilities are unbelievable.”
Grant said this is also a record-breaking year for the high school’s enrollment, with around 1,100 students. With a new school campus for students and staff, Grant expects a big year for VHS.
“I think with the capabilities we have here, the sky’s the limit for our students and teachers,” he said. “We have a great staff. We have great veteran teachers returning and a really good group of new teachers that we’ve had to add because of our numbers.”
Director of Education Randy McDaniel also was happy to see the school fully open for a new school year.
“It’s a lot of excitement and a little bit of relief,” McDaniel said.
At both campuses, McDaniel said, the school’s mission remains the same.
“The big thing for us is to keep the focus on students, families, faculty and staff and make sure they have the tools and resources to do what our core mission is,” McDaniel said. “We love the facilities at both campuses. But fancy buildings and pretty places don’t make kids smart and successful. We appreciate all that, we love all that and it gives us a chance to have a great foundational start, but now we have to get to the task at hand and be teachers and educators. So we’re really excited about that.”
Carrying Over Traditions
The Villages Charter Elementary School and The Villages Charter Middle School in Middleton are connected by one central lobby, and staff was waiting to make sure students made it to the right places.
“It’s a very exciting day,” said LeAnne Yerk, principal of The Villages Elementary School. “The boys and girls, and the parents, are so excited, so happy and so very grateful.”
Middle School Principal Peggy Irwin said her staff at Middleton is busy learning about all the new technology and carefully designed rooms at the new campus.
“The facility is beautiful,” Irwin said. “The cafeteria is amazing. So we’ll have our first lunch in there today. There is no crowding, the lines are set up so everyone will be able to come through and be comfortable. There about four or five choices for students to pick from. I think everything is just a wow factor.”
But while the facilities are new, the core values that make VCS one of the highest-performing charter schools in the state remain the same at all the campus locations.
Yerk and Irwin will lead both campuses of their respective schools. School administrators are developing schedules to maintain presences at both the Middleton and Buffalo Ridge campuses.
“We grew some from last year, but we wanted to continue our one-school emphasis,” Yerk said. “We are not two separate schools. We have two campuses now, but we are still one school. Our culture and core values are very important to us.”
Both principals said their veteran teachers will help the newer teachers understand the culture of the school.
“We are trying to carry over our traditions,” Irwin said. “The nice thing is the faculty and staff here, quite a few were at Buffalo Ridge, so they understand the expectations and are embracing the new people and helping them.”
Irwin said she also plans to develop new traditions and opportunities for middle schoolers, including mentoring and projects that involve the elementary school grades.
“One of things that I’m looking forward to is having the elementary in such close proximity, to the point we maybe can do a couple different things,” she said. “Maybe some collaborative projects with the elementary school.”
No matter the campus, administration assures, the education offered will stay the same.
“Whether you’re attending this brand new campus at Middleton or you’re at the Buffalo Ridge campus, the opportunity to attend The Villages Charter School is amazing,” Irwin said. “We try to provide a world-class education. We work very hard to make sure that regardless of the facility you have chosen, you’re getting the best learning experience possible.”
The New Facility
The Villages High School’s new location in Middleton is a state-of-the-art campus featuring The Tracy Performing Arts Center, the Mark G. Morse Sports Complex, and the new H.G. Morse Range football stadium which has a turf field.
Other features include a large library with study rooms and a seminar room, science classrooms with storage rooms, and other amenities.
The Olympic-size swimming pool is a few weeks out from completion and some work remains on the H.G. Morse Range.
McDaniel said everything will be completely finished within a few weeks and all fall sports will start on time, except for swimming.
Each of the 12 academies at VHS now have their own classrooms with facilities geared toward them like the Digital Media Academy features a green-screen studio and a control room.
As VHS and the rest of the charter school move into a new era, Grant is confident that the staff is ready for the challenge ahead.
“They’re a hundred percent invested in what we do,” Grant said. “The bulk of our people look at this as more of a calling than a job, no matter what they’re doing. That’s why we have continued success. It’s a team effort. I know it’s a cliche, but it does take a village, and we’re The Villages.”
