Buffalo lifters snatch pair of region crowns

The Villages High School girls’ weightlifting team continued its postseason dominance Friday, claiming both traditional and Olympic titles at the Class 1A regional championship.
Lifting on their home floor, the Buffalo finished ahead of South Sumter in both competitions, which drew 17 schools to the VHS Athletic Center.
VHS topped the Olympic standings with 48 points, eight ahead of South Sumter. It was a little closer in the traditional meet, with the Buffalo scoring 44 to finish five points clear.
VHS senior Caley Sosnowski (119 class) qualified for the state meet in both formats, while Katherine Probola (129) will compete in the Olympic event, and Kayli Murphy (110) qualified under the traditional format.
The state meet will take place Feb. 18 at the RP Funding Carter Jenkins Arena in Lakeland. Other VHS lifters may qualify once the results are compiled from all four regions. Each weight class will feature 16 lifters.
VHS had three second-place finishers: Alexa Galewski (119 Olympic and traditional), Ashlynn Stradinger (154 Olympic) and Jordan Simpson (199 Olympic).
Friday’s performance followed a VHS sweep of both titles at last week’s district meet in Mount Dora, when they came home with 27 top-three finishes.
Sosnowski was the top lifter in both categories Friday, repeating her accomplishment at districts.
Sosnowski lifted a total of 325 pounds in the traditional format, which combines the bench press with the clean and jerk. In the Olympic system — combining the snatch (one motion) with the clean and jerk — she totaled 300 pounds.
Both go into the books as VHS records.
“I am glad I was able to be consistent this time around,” said Sosnowski, who placed sixth at last year’s state meet. “In districts, my clean and jerk was a little shaky, but today I was able to pull off 175. I am really proud.”
Just from districts to regionals, Sosnowski improved her bench press from 140 pounds to 150.
“’I am not sure where that bench came from. I have never tried to do 150, ever,” she said. “I got peer-pressured into doing it, and it worked out for me.”
Probola, a junior, lifted a total of 245 pounds in the Olympic category. She also took top honors at districts last week, and is thankful she can compete in the postseason this time after two years of missing it with injuries.
“It feels really good to get first today,” she said. “It is an amazing feeling, and to go to states for the first time is great.”
Probola also was excited to be able to lift in front of her parents and grandparents.
She channeled any nervousness into strength to complete her lifts. She improved her clean and jerk from 135 pounds to 145. Because a competitor completed a 140 lift in that segment, she asked for an additional five pounds on the bar. “I really wanted to beat her and that was my big push today,” Probola said. “I didn’t want to tie her because she weighed less than me. I just had to go out and do it.”
For Sosnowski, Friday marked her final home meet and it was a bittersweet feeling.
“The whole community comes together – students, boosters and families all came out to support,” Sosnowski said. “The Villages is such a different community. I am so grateful for everyone who got me here. I wouldn’t want to do this anywhere else or with any other team.”
Sosnowski knows there will be a lot of pressure at the state meet. As she gets ready, she plans to lift heavy.
“Knowing my limits and what I am capable of, helps set a standard for me,” she added. “I would love to improve my snatch and clean and jerk by five pounds, but I don’t like setting number goals for myself. I do not want to limit myself.” As the leader of the team, Sosnowski was proud of everyone’s performance in both district and regional championships. “It shows all of our hard work has paid off, and it is great for this to happen on our home floor,” Sosnowski said. “It is a great way to go out. This will be a great experience for next year.”
Staff writer Donovan Conaway can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5400, or donovan.conaway@thevillagesmedia.com.
