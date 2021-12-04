Brownwood shines bright for the holidays

Thousands of people counted down until the final Christmas tree was lit on Friday at Brownwood Paddock Square. The last of three tree lightings drew in a crowd of around 15,000, estimated Chalsi Cox. Cox is the special events manager with The Villages Entertainment, and she said her team spent months planning the three festivals.
“Knowing this is the last one is bittersweet, but it’s great to see how many people are happy tonight,” she said. “There are people coming up saying they did all three lightings.” With live music from Blonde Ambition, people all over the square were dancing and singing as they visited the more than 20 vendors and food stations. Stephanie Doughty, of the Village of Citrus Grove, happily enjoyed a plate of nachos with her neighbors.
“I’m so excited by how much there is to do,” she said. “All the food is amazing, and the music is really great to listen to no matter where you are. But we definitely want to hit the dance floor. Patty and Judson Henderson agreed with their friend. “We moved a few months ago and have done all the square events since,” Judson said.
“We did Halloween and Veterans Day, but this is the first tree lighting we’ve come to.” Judson and Patty were glad they could see even one of the tree lightings, and they couldn’t wait to see the tree fully illuminated with the decorations. “We love to dance, so getting onto the dance floor is next on our list,” Patty said. “It will take some strategic maneuvering through the crowd but that’s what makes it fun.” Judson laughed along with his wife as she made a slithering motion with her hands, symbolizing weaving through people.
“This whole production is outstanding,” Judson said. “The diversity of activities is amazing. I’m really grateful we live in a place with celebrations like this.” Doughty said it was the perfect event to get into the holiday spirit, which is exactly what Cox was hoping for. “If everyone is not in the holiday spirit after tonight, I don’t know what will do it,” she said. Cox said even the families who took their picture with the Grinch left smiling and happy, ready to try their luck at skee ball or talk to the toy soldier stilt walkers.
Performances from Sugar N’ Spice, Aloha ‘O Ka Hula, Sounds of Scotland, The Silver Rockettes, and The Prime Time Twirlers were a hit with the crowd, and people gave standing ovations to the groups. But what got the biggest cheer was when Billie Thatcher lead the singalong countdown to the tree lighting. Once the tree was lit, families continued their stroll, and Cox and her team knew they would be planning the next year’s tree lightings sooner than they think.
