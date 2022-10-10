Brownwood Paddock Square turns 10

A lot can change in 10 years. Just look at Brownwood Paddock Square. Brownwood premiered as the third square in The Villages on Oct. 12, 2012. Though it opened with only three businesses, it has since blossomed into a commercial hub with more than 50 stores and restaurants, and it is the venue for some of the community’s most popular festivals and events. “Like the other town squares, it has some shopping and dining options that are unique to it, so while being the ‘local’ square for those residents closest by, it also has reasons for Villagers from farther away to visit,” said Scott Renick, The Villages vice president of commercial development. The Brownwood area also has become the home for The Lofts at Brownwood, the Center for Advanced Healthcare at Brownwood and The Brownwood Hotel & Spa.
“Those projects landed where they are due to their central location and ease of access from the surrounding area,” Renick said. “While they all opened in the summer of 2020, which was a tough time in the country for all businesses, they were well received and have been steadily growing in occupancy.”
Barnstorm Theater, The Villages Sales and Information Center and City Fire American Oven & Bar were the first three businesses to open with the square. Back then, construction was still underway on most of the square and many of the roads were not paved.
Even though the physical City Fire location was still being built, staff wanted to get started serving the community and sold food and drinks out of a food truck.
The square had slower start when it first opened, but “within the past five years it’s really just taken off,” said Mike Buell, one of the owners of City Fire.
Buell already had a City Fire in Lake Sumter Landing before opening in Brownwood.
“We just had great success here,” he said. “We knew the success of The Villages and we were give the opportunity to go down there and open another City Fire, and we thought it was a great opportunity for us to expand our business and be part of The Villages growth.”
Rosalyn Housley visited the the square a few times before committing to opening her business in Brownwood, and she said she is happy she did.
Housley opened Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts nine years ago on the square. About four years ago she opened Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, also on the square. Before they were both in the same location, but she expanded to two locations for more space.
“I don’t think if I started in one of the other squares I would have near the success I had in Brownwood,” Housley said. “Not to say there is something wrong with those squares. Brownwood is where I was meant to be.”
Lynne Boykin loves to visit the Rustic Rose locations. The Village of Collier resident enjoys visiting the square and likes to see what every other businesses and restaurants have to offer.
“I’ve been in every one here,” Boykin said.
Rita Rider, of the Village of Polo Ridge, comes to Brownwood regularly to go to the Brownwood Farmers Market. The market takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, when visitors shop for produce and goods such as honey, vegetables, jams, breads and more.
Rider and her husband buy pickled beets, onions, carrots and cheeses when they visit.
“(I like) the fresh produce and the nice market people, and the vendors are friendly and (have) good prices,” she said.
Brownwood also is home to events and festivals that draw big crowds, such as the Strawberry Festival, All American Brews & Cruise and the Blueberry Festival.
“Brownwood sets up really well for an event. It’s a great size with a lot of features that give us extra opportunities to get creative,” said Brian Russo, executive director of The Villages Entertainment. “Features like the grandstands add some elements that can really enhance the experience for our residents.”
The Villages Entertainment aims to bring back popular events and start new ones.
“We have significantly upgraded both the quality of the entertainers but also the sound and lighting production, adding to a much more enjoyable and memorable experience that our residents enjoy every night,” Russo said.
A new event coming to Brownwood is the Growl-O-Ween pet walk and costume contest at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28. It will also host Hometown Halloween, which will be across two nights from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 and 29. Attendees can enjoy live entertainment, games, a haunted house and more. For the full schedule, go to thevillagesentertainment.com.
Brownwood has shown no signs of slowing down.
New businesses and restaurants opened within the last year.
Fred Karimipour, CEO and president of Fresh Made Kitchen Restaurant Group, opened Harvest Restaurant & Bar in February. He has two more of his restaurants — Scooples Ice Cream Parlor & Restaurant and Bluefin Grill & Bar — at the square, which opened in 2013 and 2018, respectively.
“As the area grew and the square developed, we got a larger presence,” Karimipour said.
Business was tough the first couple years as the area was still growing, but Karimipour knew The Villages’ vision. Having business in Brownwood has exceeded his expectations, he said.
Other recent additions to Brownwood include The Pharm Stand, a business that offers CBD wellness products, and Island Fin Poke, a franchise that offers casual dining and Hawaii poke bowls.
A few businesses expected to come soon are Oh My Sweet Cakes, Another Broken Egg Cafe and Consumer Cellular, according to The Villages Commercial Property Management.
“We only have a couple of vacant spaces left in our current buildings and are working with a number of businesses interested in the area, so I think the growth trend we’ve seen at Brownwood will continue in the coming years,” Renick said.
Senior writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
