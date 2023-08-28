Broadcaster speaks candidly during visit to Villages

Jeanine Pirro reiterated criticisms she made of the current administration in her recent book “Crimes Against America: The Left’s Takedown of Our Republic” during the Villages MAGA Club’s rally on Sunday at Eisenhower Recreation.
The former Westchester County judge became a national figure thanks to her previous Fox News show “Justice with Judge Jeanine” and her addition to “The Five,” one of the network’s most-watched programs during the second quarter of 2023. She was the first female district attorney in Westchester County, New York, where she later ran for New York attorney general in 2006, but ultimately lost to Democrat Andrew Cuomo.
Much like in her book, Pirro lambasted the current administration at the rally, touching on political issues ranging from the Jan. 6 insurrection, to Ukraine and the president’s response to the Maui wildfires.
Pirro’s visit comes on the heels of last month’s rally, which included Donald Trump Jr., his fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Kari Lake. Florida’s presidential preference primary is in March and will be the first since the state became controlled by a Republican majority, bringing conservative bastions like Sumter County and The Villages to the forefront of many campaign circuits.
Like Pirro, former vice president Mike Pence visited The Villages in January to promote his book “So Help Me God,” as did Gov. Ron DeSantis in February with his book “The Courage to Be Free.”
While Pirro did not openly declare her support of Trump in the 2024 election at the rally, she did praise the former president for many of his decisions during his time in office and implied there would be fewer international incidents with foreign powers were he still president.
“You don’t think Xi Jinping knows this guy is limited?” she asked the assembled crowd, referring to Biden. “You don’t think Putin knows he’s limited? Do you think Putin would have dared invade Ukraine if Donald Trump was President?”
Pirro touched on many of Trump’s well-known campaign topics, such as immigration reform and concerns about the border between the United States and Mexico.
“We’re living in a time where we are no longer a sovereign nation,” she said. “We do not have a border. We are now nothing more than a globalist landing spot with benefits where anyone can come, and they can reap the cornucopia of benefits that we give everyone.”
At the start of the rally, the club’s president, Tommy Jamieson, lead a prayer asking that Trump be found innocent of all charges in the indictments made against him in New York, Florida, Washington D.C. and Georgia. Jamieson also decried the Biden administration in dealing with many recent political events, including immigration, Ukraine and the Maui wildfires.
“In Hawaii, what the fire did to those people and look at (how) our government are treating them — $700,” said Jamieson, of the Village of Bonita.
The $700 is part of the initial monetary relief of $1.9 million President Joe Biden allocated for those displaced by the wildfires, which amounts to roughly $700 per household. Many conservative critics, including Pirro, criticized the president for the decision.
“Joe Biden doesn’t care,” Pirro said, repeating the same allegations she recently made on The Five.
However, she quickly returned to Trump to say his impending prosecution is unjust.
“When you live in a country where a sitting president decides to use his justice department to prosecute an opponent for president himself — a former president — we are at the level of a third world banana republic,” Pirro said.
Trump was the first to coin the term’s colloquial definition during a 2016 presidential election rally in Panama City, Florida.
“This election will determine whether we remain a free country in the truest sense of the word or we become a corrupt banana republic controlled by large donors and foreign governments,” the then president-elect said.
Pirro concluded the rally with her feelings regarding the upcoming election.
“The biggest (election) is 2024,” Pirro said. “If we lose that, it’s over for us. All of the crime going on in this country — no one is going to change it until we get a president who is going to do something about it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.