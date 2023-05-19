Bringing home the gold to VHS green and gold

Entering with the top mark in the javelin throw, it was safe for Caley Sosnowski to expect to walk away from the Class 2A track and field state championship meet with a gold medal.
What The Villages High School senior didn’t expect was to have her name etched in another record book.
Sosnowski’s second throw of the day broke the Class 2A state meet record Thursday afternoon at Jax Track at Hodges Stadium on the campus of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.
“Javelin is still fairly new (to FHSAA track and field), so I knew there was going to be a lot of room for improvement as everyone gets better,” Sosnowski said. “I’m just glad I was able to make a mark on the sport, not just for my school but, I guess, for other people in future state championships.”
Her mark of 43.04 meters beat her previous personal best and VHS record by more than a meter.
“I’ve just been witnessing (her competitiveness) for eight years now, and to see her come out and have the success that she’s had, it’s not a surprise to me,” VHS head coach Ben Willis said, “because that’s exactly what I was thinking was going to happen when she was in sixth grade.”
Sosnowski also earned a silver medal at the state weightlifting meet and was a captain of the VHS volleyball team during its best season ever last fall. With her gold medal, she joins wrestlers Colton and Taylor Jackson (2013), high jumper Emma Symonds (2019) and weightlifter Ellis Poplaski (2022) as VHS state champions.
“I’m just glad that I’m able to leave a legacy and maybe be somebody for other people to look up to because I know, my entire four years of high school I’ve spent looking up to everybody else,” Sosnowski said. “It’s just crazy to be in those shoes now.”
The senior’s runner-up finish at the state weightlifting meet was painful, given how close she came to her first title in February, but it was her motivator this spring and the gold medal took some of the sting out of that disappointment.
“I know how devastated she was, finishing as runner-up at the state weightlifting meet,” VHS strength and conditioning coach Cheri Bevis said. “She used that as motivation to keep working and finish her high school career as a state champion. I have been so lucky to have had a front-row seat to the hard work Caley puts in daily and to be a small part of her journey.”
Sosnowski also earned a bronze with Llia Byron, Katherine Probola and Ella Thomas as they set a new VHS record in the 4x800 relay at 9 minutes and 28.37 seconds, helping VHS to earn a 3rd-place finish.
“It felt really good because those teams are really respectable,” Thomas said. “They’re really good teams, so it felt good to be in the top three with them.”
Sophomore Jaceson Globig, also outperformed his ninth-seed placement for silver in the 110 meter high hurdles.
“I didn’t really think about where I was starting or how I was supposed to do,” Globig said. “I mainly just focused on what I could do and just doing my best.”
Sosnowski will walk across the stage at The Villages’ graduation ceremony Saturday and her record, along with Thursday’s other excellent finishes, were some of the highlights of the year for The Villages High School. The Buffalo will say goodbye to their current campus this year, along with the H.G. Morse Range, home to many program-defining moments and the training ground on which Sosnowski and the Buffalo worked toward the state meet.
“Obviously, we were very successful,” Willis said, “and I think the girls that are leaving have influenced the younger ones to follow in their footsteps and be like them.”
Senior writer Drew Chaltry can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5233 or at drew.chaltry@thevillagesmedia.com.
