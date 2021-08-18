Boosters likely to expand to all

Get ready for another shot: U.S. officials are expected to back vaccine booster doses to combat the evolving COVID-19 virus. Immunocompromised people already can get boosters in their fight against COVID-19, because they have accounted for a large percentage of hospitalizations in “breakthrough cases” among fully vaccinated people. “The third dose is essentially for people who had an inadequate response to the first two doses, or when antibody levels may be falling too low,” said Dr. Kartik Cherabuddi, associate professor and epidemiologist in the University of Florida College of Medicine. It could be weeks or months before most people need a booster.
Conditions for Booster Use
It’s been eight months since the first COVID-19 vaccines in the tri-county area were given to UF Health Central Florida staff. Since then, the vast majority of cases in vaccinated people worldwide have not been serious or fatal. Researchers have found the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be largely effective after six months. So CDC limits boosters for people with weakened immune systems, such as those amid cancer treatments or taking corticosteroids; those with moderate or severe immunodeficiency diseases; and more. Boosters could expand to the general public once the vaccines move from emergency-use authorization to full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - which could come within weeks for Pfizer.
Why Boosters Could Soon Expand
Combine the highly contagious delta variant with some experts’ concerns that vaccines’ protection could fade, and National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said a greater need could emerge. “... We may need boosters, maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward,” he told Fox News this week, perhaps also including older Americans who were among the first to get vaccinations. The “next couple of weeks” of data could drive decisions in the near future, Collins said, because delta only became widespread in the U.S. in recent months.
How Boosters Are Effective
Think of it the same way as other vaccine series, Cherabuddi said: Each dose helps your body reach an improved level of immune response. The need for a booster must also be balanced with widespread adoption of the vaccine, he said. “As long as the population is not seeing severe infections among the vaccinated, and as long as we can keep our hospital systems from getting overwhelmed and we can boost the vaccination rate overall, we need to take a careful approach to this dose of boosters,” he said. That’s because too few people being vaccinated at all leads to more mutations that spark new variants. He noted that the vaccine’s ability to react the moment your body is infected also makes it a more immediate defense than the expanding use of monoclonal-antibody IVs.
Antibody Therapy OK After Vaccine
Monoclonal-antibody treatments, which have been available for weeks at UF Health Central Florida hospitals, can be given to vaccinated people with breakthrough cases of COVID-19, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday. “It’s not an either-or,” he said. “Both can go together.” DeSantis opened an Orlando site that administers the IV treatments free under a federal program, saying more locations are in the works for central Florida. DeSantis and Cherabuddi also stressed that early treatment is key to preventing hospitalization. “It’s important to get (monoclonal antibodies) within 10 days of symptoms and testing positive,” Cherabuddi said. Those seeking treatment can visit patientportalfl.com to register.
Vaccine Boosters in Flu-Shot Season
It’s OK to get a vaccine booster near the time you get a flu shot. “Initially we were recommending two weeks in between,” Cherabuddi said, “... but we have seen in people who have taken even closer together, that there are no real additional issues with it.” Numerous pharmacies in the area are offering flu shots, according to their websites, much like the COVID-19 vaccine has become widely available. There is another vaccine, however, for which Cherabuddi still recommends two weeks of separation from the COVID-19 shot: the shingles vaccine. That’s because the side effects can be similar.
Bill Zimmerman can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5284, or bill.zimmerman@thevillagesmedia.com. Associated Press contributed.
