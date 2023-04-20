Blueberry season brings area festivals

Opportunities are ripe for consumers to enjoy Florida’s blueberry season, both at festivals and local u-pick farms.
Residents can support local growers at The Villages Blueberry Festival from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Local farms including Keys Produce, Eby Produce, Raising Hands Produce, The Villages Grown and Fruits of the Villas will sell berries during the festival.
“Our produce vendors work with the local farms, bringing economic growth to our local farmers to continue to farm rather than selling farmland and limiting local fresh produce,” said Chalsi Cox, special events manager for The Villages Entertainment.
Along with blueberry-themed treats such as pies, puffs, cheesecakes, daiquiris and more, plenty of other food will be available at the free festival.
Ronnie Dee and the Superstars will play music on the Dog Trot Porch. Resident lifestyle groups including Clown Alley 179, Sweet & Sassy, Aloha O’ Ka Hula, The Villages Twirlers & Drum Corps and the English Country Dancers also will perform during the event.
The public also can enjoy Scooter’s Photo Booth, stilt walkers and the Groove Chefs. For more information, visit thevillagesentertainment.com.
Florida’s Blueberry Crop
Events like The Villages Blueberry Festival provide an opportunity for residents to support local farmers.
Though Florida is known for its oranges, blueberries are quickly becoming another source of revenue for Florida farms.
The state’s farmers produced $77.7 million worth of blueberries in 2021, making Florida one of the top eight blueberry-producing states in the U.S., according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
“Almost all of the blueberry production in Florida is with southern highbush blueberry varieties, and most of these are from the University of Florida blueberry breeding program led by Dr. Patricio Munoz,” said Doug Phillips, blueberry extension coordinator for the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences. “The most recent releases from the UF program are albus, sentinel and optimus, all of which grow well in Florida.”
Phillips said Florida is the first state to provide the market with fresh blueberries each year, typically beginning harvest in early March and continuing through early to mid May.
Hurricane Ian caused significant damage to south Florida blueberry farms last year, Phillips said.
“Damage included both flooding and wind damage — plants blown over and defoliated — which impacted this year’s blueberry crop in those southern counties,” he said. “Blueberry farms in central and north Florida are having a fairly typical year. Fruit production is good, although some farms are reporting fruit ripening a couple of weeks later than usual.”
Phillips said consumers can best support state blueberry growers by purchasing Florida blueberries in season and by looking for the “Fresh from Florida” label in grocery stores.
U-Pick Agritourism
Another fun way to support local agriculture is by picking your own berries at u-pick farms in the tri-county area.
Abshier Blueberry Farm, at 3960 SE 115th St. in Belleview, is open for u-picking from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Production is going well for the farm this season, owner Emery Abshier said.
“We did have a bit of damage from that cold spell in December,” he said. “What we lost in volume, we gained in size of berries because of that cold. The berries are especially sweet.”
Abshier said the farm recently replaced its older varieties with newer ones developed by the University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
Customers will find 12 varieties including sweet crisp, keecrisp, Kestrel and more, all under the umbrella of southern highbush blueberries.
“One of our successes is we are USDA-confirmed pesticide-free,” Abshier said. “The consumer wants to know what they are eating.”
Abshier said there are only a few weeks left in the season for u-picking. The farm is wheelchair accessible and guests are given any tools they need.
“Visit and shop locally,” he said. “Farms depend on shopping from local consumers and it’s getting tougher with costs running up.”
For more information, visit abshierblueberryfarm.com or call 352-817-2660.
Back Road Berries, at 13578 County Road 103 in Oxford, also offers blueberry picking on select days.
The farm also grows southern highbush blueberries and supplies customers with everything they need to go picking.
“The amount of chill hours we received over the winter really helped the berries sweeten,” owner Mary Beth Locke said. “We really appreciate all our repeat customers and new customers that come. That is what keeps us going.”
For the u-pick hours, visit backroadberries.com or call 352-303-3213.
Staff Writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
