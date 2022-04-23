Blueberry Festival a sweet success

Three-year-old Emerald Allen held a paper smile on a Popsicle stick to her face while her mom, Ruthie Allen, snapped a picture. Allen, of Wildwood, and her daughter were making memories with her parents Roger and Nancy Haun at the second annual Blueberry Festival Friday at Brownwood Paddock Square.
The festival featured live entertainment from local groups, food and market vendors, and plenty of extra blueberries following the overwhelming success of last year's inaugural event.
Nancy said this was the family's first time at a Blueberry Festival, and they wanted to go because they enjoy the events on the square.
"I love the people and the food," said Nancy, of the Village of Bradford. "It always feels good and lively."
Emerald kept her smile as she walked around the square, meeting all the clowns from Clown Alley 179. In her arms she had a balloon from Miss Gabbie the clown.
Miss Gabbie, or Irene McGee when not clowning, said she loves being a clown because of the people she gets to meet.
"I enjoy giving the balloon flowers to the little ones, but also to adult—those who don't move as fast I like to say," said McGee, of the Village of Largo resident. "Everyone likes to smile and have fun. And I always enjoy getting to talk to people and learn about them."
This year's Blueberry Festival was even larger than last years, said Chalsi Cox, special events manager with The Villages Entertainment.
"The crowd (was) already bigger after just an hour or so, and we have more vendors and more blueberries," she said. "Last year the vendors sold out of blueberries in two hours, so they came more prepared this year."
Leo Restrepo, with Fruits of the Villas in Summerfield, was a one-man whirlwind as he filled pints of blueberries and helped people pick the best produce.
"I came this year with 900 pounds of blueberries," Restrepo said. "I love these events—it's always so fun to come and sell to the community."
On the sidewalk behind his tent were boxes of blueberries stacked on top of each other.
The tower of dark navy fruit quickly shrank and Restrepo gave out his berries on pint at a time.
Festival attendees also got to enjoy a lineup of live entertainment.
One of the performing groups, the Sweet & Sassy Line Dance Team filed into the square and performed dance numbers with brand new choreography.
The dancers spun and kicked in sync to songs from ABBA and other bands before taking a bow.
"I'm so proud of them," said co-director Carol Carlyon. "This is a new routine and they learned it all in about six weeks. But since we all love dancing at these festivals, it made it easy to learn."
Carlyon, of the Village of Poinciana, joined the group eight years ago and said the thrill of performing at festivals on the squares never gets old.
Cox said she hopes The Villages Entertainment sees a continued love for and growth of the Blueberry Festival like the other popular events on the squares.
"This year we definitely saw even more success than our first year, in part because we waited a little so the blueberries are more in season," Cox said. "No matter what, I'm always so happy to see people and families walking on the square and having fun. Makes everything worth it."
Staff writer Maddie Cutler can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5386, or maddie.cutler@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.