Blood banks welcome more plasma donations

When Steve St. Clair contracted COVID-19 last year, he suffered many of the usual symptoms — frequent headaches, loss of appetite, no sense of taste or smell, massive fatigue — albeit not COVID’s signature respiratory affliction. What stuck out, St. Clair said, was the night sweats. “Sometimes I would wake up and have to change my clothes, and sometimes the bed sheets,” he recalled. For him, the worst of the coronavirus lasted about four weeks, although the after-effects lingered for months before he felt his best. Although “everybody reacts differently,” St. Clair said, “it takes a lot out of you.” St. Clair, a resident of the Village of Pennecamp, was determined to spare others of the same torment he endured from the virus.
Accordingly, after reading about a potential COVID remedy, St. Clair opted to do something he had stopped doing earlier in life because of medical issues.
He became a blood donor — or more specifically, he became a blood plasma donor.
In fact, on March 2, St. Clair donated plasma for a sixth time.
“I want to help other patients who are suffering from COVID,” he said. “It has proven to be a big help to people to get convalescent plasma.”
“My nature is to want to help. If I can help somebody, I want to do that, especially with COVID. Many people with COVID go in the hospital and are so ill, they have no one to see them but medical personnel. Anything I can do to help them, I want to do.”
Convalescent plasma is a watery, yellow, “antibody-rich” substance in the blood that can be separated from blood donated by people who recovered from the virus, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
University of Florida Health noted last year that convalescent plasma was initially used in 1892 to treat diphtheria. Subsequently, it’s been tapped to treat the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic and, more recently, Ebola and the H1N1 flu.
Pat Michaels, director of public and media relations for OneBlood, the regional blood bank that operates The Villages Donor Center, said St. Clair’s experience is not unusual.
Many people who had not been blood donors, or who had not given in a long time, have stepped up to offer convalescent plasma since the pandemic began.
“COVID-19 was very enlightening. It was really interesting how it helped bring to light the need for people to give blood,” Michaels said.
Once people recover from COVID, they are eligible to donate plasma every 28 days, provided they meet other health metrics.
The process is similar to donating blood, according to Michaels, except the plasma is separated from the red blood cells. The donor’s residual blood is then pumped back into his or her body.
St. Clair said that was one reason he was willing to donate. Giving blood when he was younger, he recalled, left him light-headed and “not quite right.” But donating plasma doesn’t invite these same effects.
People may donate plasma as many times as they desire, with that four-week break between visits to the blood bank.
But, Michaels added, current research indicates a patient’s “antibody load” ebbs with time. Most donors can give for about six months before their antibody level dissipates to the point of no longer being viable.
Michaels noted that utilizing convalescent plasma was mulled as a viable treatment by last summer, once the pool of donors became large enough.
Michaels noted, “We are still collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma, and doctors are still requesting it.”
Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA commissioner, as early as last April encouraged people to donate in a public service announcement.
People who had recovered from COVID-19, he said in the ad, were in a “special position to help us fight the virus.”
“Please donate plasma now,” he said. “You can literally help save lives.”
The FDA, on its website, cited research from China that suggested “convalescent plasma has the potential to lessen the severity or shorten the length of illness caused by COVID-19.”
In August, the agency granted emergency-use authorization for convalescent plasma as a treatment.
UF Health seemed to agree.
That same month UF Health entered the first two patients in a national study that examined whether convalescent plasma could prevent mild cases of COVID-19 from turning severe in patients who showed up in hospital emergency rooms with moderate coronavirus symptoms.
In addition to mild symptoms that did not require hospitalization, researchers sought patients who had one of the following risk factors: being older than 50, obesity, high blood pressure, heart or lung disease, diabetes or a compromised immune system.
“We are trying to see if the blood plasma gives these patients an edge in the outpatient environment — if the antibodies from the plasma give them the extra boost to fight the virus,” Dr. Lisa Merck, vice chairwoman of research in the UF medical school’s emergency medicine department, said in a statement at the time. “This is a study that could ultimately change how we treat this population of patients.”
One anticipated advantage of convalescent plasma was time, UF Health noted.
A vaccine, for instance, would take longer to build up comparable antibody levels that could be delivered by a plasma transfusion.
But the jury is still out on plasma’s effectiveness, according to Dr. Michael Lauzardo, an infectious disease expert with UF Health.
In a recent interview, he said that, based on data compiled so far, convalescent plasma has not been as beneficial as first hoped.
“It’s just not as directed (at COVID cells), and it doesn’t last long” before it’s flushed from the body, Lauzardo said.
He encouraged people who wanted to donate plasma to do so for a clinical trial, if one is available, so it could continue to be studied.
He added that, as doctors were weighing various tactics to use against the virus, drugmakers looked into plasma treatments that were more targeted and longer lasting and have had some success.
On Tuesday, though, the National Institutes of Health announced that it was halting the trial UF Health helped launch.
The NIH determined in late February that its latest look at the data of 511 patients in the study “determined that while the convalescent plasma intervention caused no harm, it was unlikely to benefit this group of patients,” according to a news release.
“The recent data analysis from the study indicated no significant difference in the proportion of participants who experienced any one of these outcomes,” meaning whether they needed additional emergency care, hospitalization or had died.
“Even if enrollment continued, this trial was highly unlikely to demonstrate that COVID-19 convalescent plasma prevents progression from mild to severe illness in at-risk emergency department non-hospitalized participants,” the NIH said.
Still, the agency noted, more than 100,000 Americans already have been treated with convalescent plasma since the pandemic began.
And the treatment is not being completely discouraged.
The Mayo Clinic says on its website a patient’s doctor “may consider convalescent plasma therapy if you’re in the hospital with COVID-19.” The clinic recommends patients consult with their doctors about whether it is a viable treatment.
On the other hand, just a week before the NIH reached its conclusion, the New England Journal of Medicine reported a study funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
Researchers analyzed using convalescent plasma in people 65 or older early within 72 hours after they develop symptoms.
Administering it then, the study said, “reduced the risk of progression to severe respiratory disease by 48%.”
Researchers said their study differed from others in key ways: It focused on senior citizens, rather than just adults 18 or older, and got to them sooner, treating them within three days versus between eight and 30 days in other trials.
While it could not predict long-term outcomes, researchers said, “the convalescent plasma group appeared to have better outcomes than the placebo group.”
And their results were mirrored elsewhere.
Researchers pointed out that one specific to Houston found that deaths “decreased only among patients who received convalescent plasma within 72 hours after admission.”
A second study last spring involving several locations and more than 35,000 patients determined that the mortality rate among hospitalized patients who received transfusions within 72 hours after a COVID diagnosis were 8.7% a week after a transfusion, compared to 11.9% in those who were treated with plasma after four or more days — a difference of 37%.
“Transfusion of convalescent plasma with higher antibody levels to hospitalized COVID-19 patients significantly reduced mortality compared to transfusions with low antibody levels,” the second study concluded. Meanwhile, transfusions within three days of COVID-19 diagnosis “yielded greater reductions in mortality,” giving hope for this convalescent plasma’s use.
Staff writer Bill Thompson can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or william.thompson@thevillagesmedia.com.
