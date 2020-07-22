Blood banks see increase in plasma donations

Florida is urging recovered COVID-19 patients to roll up their sleeves. Gov. Ron DeSantis called for more convalescent plasma donation to meet rising demand during a news conference this week in Orlando, adding antibody testing can help find potential donors. Hospitalizations have been rising in Florida. Researchers also are finding patients may benefit more when the plasma is received earlier in their hospitalization, DeSantis said. Before, supplies were reserved for critically ill patients. “Your plasma will be able to be used to help other patients,” he said in a message to those who have recovered from the virus. OneBlood and LifeSouth, two network blood banks serving Central Florida, are testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, so curious patients with no symptoms might find they also are able to help the cause. Plasma taken from recovered COVID-19 patients contains antibodies to fight the novel coronavirus, which can be given to hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the hope of boosting an immune response.
Those plasma contributions are then made available in places like UF Health The Villages Hospital.
“Thanks to the generosity of local donors, we have successfully administered convalescent plasma therapy to a number of COVID-19-positive inpatients at UF Health Central Florida hospitals,” said Don Henderson, CEO of UF Health Central Florida. “These much-needed antibody donations can play a critical role in the treatment of severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients.”
OneBlood has seen the need for convalescent plasma go up by 500% in recent weeks, said spokesman Pat Michaels.
“It’s our responsibility to supply as much as we can,” he said.
More people have been responding to the call recently, Michaels said.
“We are getting quite a few appointments, which is kind of nice because we’ve been asking for it,” he said. “It’s finally happening.”
Dr. Chris Lough, vice president of medical services for LifeSouth, said they are seeing more convalescent plasma donors, but they’re also finding more patients in need.
“We have far much more demand than we do supply,” he said. “Even if we get a few more people out (to donate), that would be helpful.”
Michaels said the current goal is to make convalescent plasma donation go as mainstream as possible.
Visit oneblood.org or lifesouth.org for information on upcoming mobile drives. OneBlood has a blood donation center in The Villages where patients can donate by appointment.
You cannot donate blood or plasma if experiencing any symptoms.
