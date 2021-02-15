Black history made this Presidents Day

As the calendar passes the halfway point of Black History Month, students and teachers at The Villages Charter School find there is still much to learn about and celebrate — especially for Presidents Day. As the first Presidents Day since the election of the country’s first Black, Asian American and female vice president — all rolled up into one woman, Kamala Harris — there is an endless supply of teaching material to go over. Presidents Day and Black History Month feel different from past years because of the historic election, said Christina Byers, a U.S. history teacher at The Villages Charter School. But, she said, these differences also are the result of the violence of the summer of 2020. “I feel a greater responsibility to expose my students to histories and events that may, in the past, have been ignored or glossed over,” she said.
“The events of 2020, whether it is COVID-related or related to the violence of the summer of 2020, have challenged me to be an even better teacher for all of my students ... truly there is always room to learn and improve and be better.”
Byers said her classes have discussed how women, and especially women of color, have struggled for equality in the U.S. They also spoke about how Harris’s election represents a change in history.
“Vice President Kamala Harris will have a lasting effect in history just by being the very first Black vice president and the first woman to hold the (office),” said 11th-grade student Zach Hussein,. “This is a huge moment for women’s rights, and hopefully will serve as an inspiration to young women worldwide.”
A student in Byers’s class, Zach, 17, said his teacher “does an amazing job of truly describing and allowing us to understand the importance of people of color in our history.” He said her own intent in elevating this part of history has played a big part in his education, but not every student has that.
The curriculum of the school still has room for growth when it comes to Presidents Day and Black History Month, Zach said.
“Personally, I have learned much about Black History Month due to reading and being active in progressive spaces,” he said. “Our education system needs to be more inclusive in teaching students about cultures outside their own, which, in Central Florida mostly means teaching Black, Hispanic, Muslim, LGBT+ history. This leads to students who are more understanding of our current politics, students who have the context behind movements such as (Black Lives Matter).”
Byers said it became important for her to spend more time focusing on the histories of people of color in the U.S. since the turbulence from this past summer.
“I set about learning more, as much as I could, about the impact of Black Americans, especially,” she said. “As a result of that, I’ve updated lessons and made them more diverse in their perspectives. I’ve included events like the Tulsa Massacre and the Colfax Massacre.”
In the classroom of Kristofer Atkinson, economics and U.S. government teacher at The Villages High School, students have watched election debates and the inauguration and discussed the “historic nature of (Harris’s) election.”
He said he has been very impressed with the maturity and thoughtfulness students have exhibited throughout the year, especially when discussing current events.
“This year, my students are certainly more aware that the debate about civil rights is not a subject that was settled in the past, but is an ongoing conversation in the United States today,” Atkinson said. “I’m always interested in students learning how to place current events in their historical context.”
Later this month, Atkinson said his class will analyze the landmark decisions in Brown v. Board of Education and discuss how it overturned the doctrine of “separate but equal” later this month. During that class, students also will learn more about the lives and writings of Frederick Douglass, Rosa Parks, John Lewis and Martin Luther King Jr., among others, to gain a better understanding of the long history of the civil rights movement in the United States.
“When we study Brown v. Board of Education later this month, I want my students to understand that this Supreme Court decision and the election of the vice president would not have been possible without the work of countless civil rights reformers throughout U.S. history,” Atkinson said.
The impact of Harris’s role on this generation of students isn’t lost among community members, either.
“Having Kamala Harris and Joe Biden in office I think is a game changer,” said Dan Dildy, general secretary of Sophisticated Gents of Florida, an organization in The Villages and its surrounding areas dedicated to fostering fellowship in the community and building mentor relationships to empower students from low-income backgrounds.
Dildy, of Ocala, said the impact Harris will have on students, especially young kids, will be a “game changer” for those who will look up to her as being in a position they could one day achieve. He said he just knows there are “a lot of teachers around the country who are designing curricula to help teach some of the younger people about this.”
“I’m very excited about it, personally, given where we are,” said Dildy, a retired middle school social studies and geography teacher from Atlanta. “I’m excited for women generally and specifically for women of color. I just see it as such a great opportunity for young women to widen their view in terms of what they can accomplish, not just in the country itself but worldwide.”
A key in moving forward is in education, Zach said, and “teaching more students about Black history — and the true Black history that is not whitewashed or diluted — is integral in educating a generation of students.”
“I would hope that future high schoolers learn much more about Black history,” Zach said. “Black history is intertwined with American history, and it tells the American story from a perspective of constant oppression and degradation. Not even 100 years ago, we had segregated cities, we still see today that police violence unequivocally affects people of color.”
Zach described himself as “extremely passionate” about these topics and said Black History Month being viewed as optional in some states, like Utah, is wrong.
“We will never see a society who surpasses racism if we are not able to educate students about those other cultures,” he said.
Byers said her classes talk about what’s going on in the news as often as they have time for it. The day after the insurrection of Jan. 6, for instance, she said she hosted discussions both in her classes and after school to discuss the events, the 25th Amendment and other related issues.
“I don’t think you can teach history without referencing current events,” Byers said. “Everything that we are today — the way that our government operates and the expectations we have for it — are all a culmination of the things that happened in the past. We can learn a lot about the world around us today by looking to the past.”
