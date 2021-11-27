Black Friday shoppers find deals aplenty

It’s still dark as the line forms Friday at Belk in La Plaza Grande. Some people sip coffee. Others check their phones. Three wear shirts that, in the style of a “Friends” TV episode, declare “Black Friday, the one where we spend all of our money.” They are all part of a forecast from an analyst who expects a return to normalcy to drive up the number of customers in local stores, perhaps exceeding projections when the data comes in. Black Friday is a tradition, said Ardis La Fleur, who, along with her two grown daughters, sported matching shirts. “Every year we have fun,” she said. La Fleur, of the Village of Mallory Square, and her daughters were some of the shoppers who got up early in search of Black Friday bargains in The Villages and the surrounding area. While supply chain issues have loomed over the holiday shopping season, an annual survey released by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights & Analytics predicts about two million people more than last year will shop over Thanksgiving Day to Monday. That means an estimated 158.3 million people are out doing their shopping, although the number is still below the pre-pandemic 165.3 million in 2019. Before Belk opened at 7 a.m., the line was already stretching down the sidewalk. Virginia Wright, who was first in line on Friday morning, arrived at 5 a.m. Belk’s sales offers, however, didn’t begin Friday. They began on Nov. 19. That’s far from unusual. In the past few years, merchants have started extending their shopping deals. What used to be one day of bargains has turned into stores offering sales for days or even weeks ahead of time. Consumers now almost see Black Friday as a month-long event, not a single chance to grab everything you can, said Luke Hopkins, associate lecturer and director of the James M. Seneff Honors Program at Florida State University’s College of Business. The concept, however, remains important. “Retail doesn’t want to lose the aura that is Black Friday, even if the day Black Friday is not important as it was 10 years ago,” Hopkins said. In the run-up to Black Friday, Hopkins saw consumer confidence in brick and mortar shopping is up. More people, he predicted, would be out shopping in physical stores, maybe even more than anticipated because of the excitement of getting back to normalcy. And, just because the day itself isn’t as important, it does have an effect. Shopping Black Friday deals before the day itself isn’t the same, said Jacki Ellis, one of La Fleur’s two daughters visiting from Boca Raton. “It’s not Black Friday,” her sister, Michele Beach, agreed. And Belk had some extra incentives: doorbusters and gift cards. For example Wright, of Lady Lake, hoped to win the $500 gift card. When Melisa Porobicwicker, Belk store manager, opened up, she let people know where to redeem their gift card vouchers, which were passed out ahead of the store’s opening. “It’s the busiest day of the year,” Porobicwicker said. “We see so many customers, and, even after so many years, every Black Friday I’m excited to do it over again.” After visiting Belk, Jo Ann Tucker and her grandson, Nick, headed over to Bed, Bath & Beyond in Lady Lake. Nick wanted a massager at Belk, said Jo Ann, and Nick, who is visiting from Indiana, said he got a good deal on it. The two then shopped for items for a gift exchange at Bed, Bath & Beyond. “It’s just fun,” said Jo Ann, of the Village of Liberty Park. “It’s part of the season.” Then, of course, there’s the deals. In the same plaza as the Tuckers, Lisa Watson, of the Village of Poinciana, went to JOANN Fabric and Craft store before grabbing a little bluetooth speaker for her bicycle at Best Buy. She saved $12 on it, she said. Black Friday shopping isn’t just restricted to the big box stores though. In Lake Sumter Landing, Mary Frook, and her husband, Ken, stopped by Van Heusen. “Every day I come in here I find something that I like,” said Mary Frook, who was browsing tops. She normally goes shopping on Black Friday. “I think it’s just something you hear about all the time,” said Frook, of the Village of Caroline. “You think you should go out, that you’ll get some good deals.” Jack and Donna Priebe, meanwhile, went to Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts in Brownwood. “Where else can you Black Friday shop, but in comfort, like this in The Villages?” said Jack, of the Village of Glenbrook. While browsing, a display of light-up snowmen figurines caught Donna’s eye. The snowmen were part of the store’s Black Friday sales display. Black Friday is typically a busy day for the store, and it’s not just busy for them. It’s also busy for Christina Smith, owner of the Brylah Fashions stores in Spanish Springs and Fruitland Park. “We usually blow our numbers off the roof for Black Friday,” Smith said. At the Spanish Springs store Friday, shoppers browsed through stacks and racks of leggings, many of which had Christmas themes. Sue Skipper bought three pairs of leggings and a top for $40. “Which is unheard of,” said Skipper, of the Village of Calumet Grove. However, for small businesses, Rosalyn Housley, Rustic Rose’s owner, and Smith say Black Friday isn’t the biggest day this week. Black Friday is usually more about the big box stores, Housley said. Their day, Small Business Saturday, is today.
Specialty Editor Leah Schwarting can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5375, or leah.schwarting@thevillagesmedia.com.
