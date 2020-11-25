Black Friday Sales Come Early this year

Black Friday is nearing, and businesses are gearing up for one of the busiest shopping days of the year. This year’s Black Friday will look pretty different from the past, though, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many big stores, including Target, Best Buy, Walmart and Belk, are starting to offer Black Friday deals before the day to reduce the number of people coming to shop on just one day. Locally, many small businesses also are preparing for the day and plan to take precautions to keep staff and customers safe. Consumers plan to spend about $997.79 on gifts, holiday items such as decorations and food for themselves and family members this year, about $50 less than last year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). About 42% of consumers said they planned to start their shopping by the end of October, and 41% said they will start shopping this month.
Many stores across the country are planning to be open on Black Friday but have some changes in store for the holiday shopping weekend. Some possible options include appointment-based shopping, a curbside pickup focus, consistent deals online and in person, and sales before the holiday shopping weekend approaches, according to NRF.
Belk customers can shop for Black Friday deals at the department store today through Nov. 28. The store will be closed Thanksgiving morning but open for curbside and in-store pickup orders from 4-11 p.m.
“This holiday is unlike any other and many customers are shopping earlier than ever this year,” said Jennifer Anderson, senior director of public relations for Belk. “We made sure we were ready for customers who wanted to begin crossing gifts off their lists earlier than usual.”
Belk will take precautions to help staff and customers remain safe, including requiring masks, closing fitting rooms and asking people to social distance.
“We think customers will really embrace safe, convenient options to shop this year,” Anderson said.
Best Buy released its Black Friday ad in October, and locations have had deals throughout November. Nearly all Black Friday deals became available Sunday.
Other businesses, including Home Depot and Lowe’s, also have started offering Black Friday sales and deals earlier than normal this year.
Locally, small businesses such as Kylie’s Closet Jewelry Boutique, Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts, Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique, Caribongo and Evelyn & Arthur are gearing up for Black Friday.
Some stores have started offering their Black Friday deals while other businesses plan to have sales on the day, but all will be taking the necessary precautions to keep customers and staff safe.
Caribongo, located in Lake Sumter Landing, is offering sales on women’s apparel for Black Friday.
Owner Frankie Messenger started the deals and sales, which are the same for Black Friday, in October and plans to keep them available for the rest of the year.
He expects the store to be busy.
“I think because people will be looking for deals,” Messenger said. “... And for us, we have a lot of really good deals. We at least hope, but we think, it should be busy.”
Kylie’s Closet will have sales on Black Friday and deals throughout the entire Thanksgiving weekend.
The store usually does well on Black Friday, and owner Mike Hackett said he hopes for the same this year.
“It’s a big question mark, but we’re optimistic because we have so many great things ready,” Hackett said.
Rustic Rose Home Accents & Gifts and Rustic Rose Fashion Boutique in Brownwood will have extended hours for Black Friday, owner Rosalyn Housley said, with offers still being developed.
Black Friday and the next day’s Small Business Saturday are big sale days for both stores.
“I’m expecting a normal Black Friday and normal Small Business Saturday since our last six months straight have been record-setting months every single month,” Housley said.
Lime Light Boutique owner Christine Chaloupka is working on putting together what deals she will offer at the store during Thanksgiving weekend. She will be offering some chance drawings at the store in Lake Sumter Landing.
She believes more people will make an effort to shop local to support businesses this Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.
“I expect this year to still have a good two days,” Chaloupka said.
Seasonal residents will be in mind at Evelyn & Arthur, also in Brownwood, as its deals take shape.
“I am very hopeful,” said Diane Hintzen, manager at Evelyn & Arthur, on what she expects for Black Friday. “We’re starting to see more snowbirds each day. We are seeing new faces coming in, and so, I am hopeful for it.”
The stores are taking necessary precautions to ensure everyone remains safe while shopping for deals.
The Rustic Rose locations, for example, will have a staff member outside to let in only a certain number of people. On Friday and Saturday, customers also will be asked to exit and enter certain doors to continue proper social distancing.
Caribongo and Evelyn & Arthur also will have consumers practice social distancing and limit the amount of people inside.
The store will require masks, have hand sanitizer available and staff will sanitize high-touch areas throughout the day.
“We’re playing it safe,” Messenger said. “We want to keep everybody safe.”
Big retailers also are keeping safety in mind.
Walmart is offering several events before Black Friday to offer deals and sales to customers. Each event begins online and then continues at the Walmart locations.
The first event began online Nov. 4 and continued with in-store deals Nov. 7. The second online event was Nov. 11 and in stores Nov. 14. The third event will begin online today and continue in the stores Friday.
“We’ve been very thoughtful as we planned this year’s event. By spreading deals out across multiple days and making our hottest deals available online, we expect the Black Friday experience in our stores will be safer and more manageable for both our customers and our associates,” said Scott McCall, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., in a news release.
Target is offering multiple weeklong sales at its stores and online throughout the month so customers can plan ahead and get their shopping done earlier.
“We’re taking a completely new approach to Black Friday, giving guests more flexibility and ensuring they can plan ahead for a safe, stress-free shopping experience,” said Christina Hennington, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer at Target, in a news release. “By offering a preview of our ‘Black Friday Now’ deals for the entire month of November and extending our Price Match Guarantee, we’re taking the guesswork out of holiday shopping and making Target the easiest place to get the best deals.”
For example, from Nov. 8-14, Target offered deals on kitchen merchandise and floor care. From Nov. 15 to Saturday, there are deals on electronics, apparel and beauty products. From Sunday to Nov. 28, there will be deals on toys, kitchen and floor-care items and electronics.
Staff writer Summer Jarro can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5404, or summer.jarro@thevillagesmedia.com.
