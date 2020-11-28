Black Friday deals appeal to shoppers

The customer traffic on Black Friday throughout The Villages proved shopper desire for a merry Christmas has not waned this year. The three downtown districts and shopping plazas throughout The Villages welcomed a steady-paced flow of holiday shoppers looking for a bargain or two. It was evident in places like Spanish Springs Town Square, abuzz with activity along its sidewalks and storefronts by 10 a.m. Good friends Linda Meng, of the Village of Marsh Bend, and Kathie Ayers, of the Village Mira Mesa, spent the morning shopping at the Chico’s women’s fashion store and then enjoyed a cup of coffee together at Dunkin’ at Spanish Springs. “Chico’s was giving away gift cards to the first 30 customers,” Meng said.
“So, we did well.”
It was a good morning, Ayers added.
“I found some valuable items,” she said. “We’re both Chico’s people.”
Piped-in Christmas music, thanks to WVLG-AM and FM, set the mood all day at each town center.
Meng and Ayers not only enjoyed the music but also took a moment to watch The Villages Cheerleaders practicing for today’s 7:45 p.m. Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Spanish Springs.
It also was the first time Meng shopped at a retail store since March 13 because of the COVID-19 health crisis.
“I had some anxiety, but Chico’s was so ready,” she said. “They were wiping down everything, even wiping down after each customer used the dressing rooms.”
The Brylah Fashions and Bermuda Bay apparel stores at Spanish Springs were the primary destinations Friday morning for Sandy Scott, of the Village of Dunedin. Her daughter, Tracie, who was visiting from the Chicago area, “loves” the leggings sold at Brylah.
“We always make a trip to Brylah when she visits,” Scott said.
When asked if she found some great deals, Scott replied: “Yes, we did, as a matter of fact.”
For merchants in Spanish Springs, it was an extension of a robust Nov. 20-21 holiday sidewalk sale, the town center’s annual kickoff to the Christmas shopping season.
“It was a real success,” said Carolyn Edmondson, president of the Spanish Springs Town Square Merchants Association. “Our merchants did very well. It was like old times in the town square. People were coming in and enjoying the holidays. It was jut wonderful.”
That shopping confidence continued Friday as Lake Sumter Landing, Brownwood and the shopping plazas also witnessed strong consumer buying and browsing of residents and family members from out-of-town.
Discounts at the Belk Department Store at La Plaza Grande Plaza motivated Alice Lippe to rise early and travel from her home in the Village of LaBelle.
“I found a purse,” she said. “It’s a present to myself.”
On most occasions, Lippe prefers shopping locally.
“I try to shop as much as I can in The Villages,” she said. “I try to support The Villages businesses as much as possible.”
Aside from the purse and some other items, two reasons account for why she made Belk her only stop Friday.
“I shop all year,” she gave as one reason.
The other reason is family coming down for a holiday visit.
“Now, I’m going to home to decorate my Christmas tree so I’m ready for them,” she said.
Traditional steep holiday discounts at Target attracted Peggy Sherman and her daughter, Jill Ramos, both of Fort Lauderdale, and Matthew Fort and his girlfriend Erica Thesson, both of Wildwood. They were among more than 100 people lined up for the store to open.
Sherman, Ramos and her children spent Thanksgiving with her father, Richard Sherman, of the Village De La Vista.
Mother and daughter shared some quality time Friday as they waited for the store to open. Their goal was a discounted Nintendo Switch gaming system as a birthday president for Ramos’ daughter, Jenna, 9.
That quality time together only added to some fun memories they gathered this week, which included the free entertainment at Sumter Landing Market Square.
“The music was wonderful,” Peggy said. “The first night they had a band playing ’60s music. The next night was country music. We all came up to have some fun. And the kids love riding in the golf cart.”
Fort and Thesson arrived first in line to save about $150 on a Christmas tree as a surprise for her two children.
“It’s going to be a really nice Christmas this year, because we do have the money to give the kids what they want,” Forte said.
At Sumter Landing, Pixie Wilder, of the Village of Buttonwood, shopped at the Purple Pig and the Ambrosia on the Square specialty gift stores with daughter Jennifer Baird and granddaughter Haley Baird, both of Magnolia, Texas. Jennifer’s husband, Josh; son, Wyatt; and daughter, Brooke, preferred some catch-and-release recreation instead of shopping.
“I’m so blessed,” Wilder said about the time she is spending with family. “I really am.”
They also found some great deals, with the Purple Pig advertising a pretty big discount for the day.
“Oh, yeah we did,” Wilder said. “When has a woman not found a good deal in The Villages?”
Anni Penstone, of the Village of Bonita, made one of those big life purchases on Black Friday — a new Yamaha Drive golf cart with a Curtis Cab, complete with sliding doors.
Penstone decided on a Friday purchase because her favorite sales associate, Kim Fischer-Geiger, was working the floor.
In actuality, though, Penstone acknowledged it’s a pretty big Christmas present.
“Yes, it is a present to myself,” Penstone said. “It is a luxury, but the upgraded model is a present to myself.”
Specialty Editor David R. Corder can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5241, or david.corder@thevillagesmedia.com.
