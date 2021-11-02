Bike club encourages veteran to ride again

After nearly five years, Sgt. Pam Kelly was ready to ride again. Kelly, who suffered injuries during her military service that left her unable to walk, has a custom bicycle that allows her to pedal with her arms. But after a 2015 surgery on her right arm left her with the use of only her left, she parked the bike. Last month, with the help of some members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, she got back on it for the first time. “Every time I get on a bike I feel like I’m flying,” Kelly said. “It’s like I have wings. It just relaxes me.” Kelly said she never lost the desire to ride; she just had to worry about her health following her surgery more than five years ago. But once the desire to ride again continued to grow, she emailed Kay Carver, of the Village of Sanibel, in late September saying she wanted to get back on her bike.
Carver and other members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club came together and, on Oct. 14, took part in the first Pam Kelly Ride.
Carver said it didn’t take long to set up the ride. Once she got in contact with club President Holly Dates, the interest in helping was almost immediate.
“It’s an honor to be able to help her since she has served our country,” Carver said. “I knew we would get people to come out from the club.”
The Pam Kelly Ride has taken place each week since that first one with plans to continue the sessions. Kelly said the only catch is she has to make sure to not ride too much or she risks damaging her left arm.
And safety is always the main concern. Kelly’s bike is lower to the ground, which can make it harder for drivers to see. Outside of the actual riding, that’s another way the club has assisted. With a group of five or six riders, they are much more visible than one singular person would be.
Thus far, the goal has been to help Kelly gain back her stamina and keep her left arm strong. The first ride was two 6-mile laps and the second was three 6-mile laps.
“They’re so, so nice,” Kelly said. “They’re willing to do anything to help me enjoy myself. But they also know to take care so I’m not going to hurt my arm.”
While Karver knew Kelly previously, no one else on the ride had met her. That didn’t stop the club from getting out there and helping Kelly like they’ve known her for years.
“It’s heartwarming. It’s like I’ve known them forever,” Kelly said. “But I’m only meeting each and every one of them for the first time.”
For Carver, the best part of the rides has been getting to know Kelly. The two first met in 2017, but the bike rides have nurtured a stronger connection.
“She’s a really strong woman,” Carver said. “It’s very inspirational to see her. When she does something, she does it at 100%.”
One of Kelly’s goals going forward is to ride in the Hearts for our Hospitals Bicycle Challenge on Nov. 13, which begins at La Hacienda Regional Recreation Complex. She hopes to participate in the 32-mile ride and the club’s rides are helping her reach that goal.
“Everybody has just been so wonderful,” Kelly said. “Just willing to do anything and everything to make me have my independence back. With the bike club, they’re eager to have me in their club and let me enjoy the feeling of being back on my bike.”
Staff writer Ryan Weiss can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5408, or ryan.weiss@thevillagesmedia.com.
