Bigger, better open air series in store

Fernando Varela saw smiling faces dancing under the stars each night at the inaugural Open Air Concert Series last December — and the executive director of Victory Productions said year two is looking even better. “It’s an experience like none other — we’ve got incredible weather coming next week and it’s a lively, festive atmosphere. We’ve got huge video screens and a lot of lighting, kind of that festival feeling where you can enjoy the night air and enjoy concerts safely and just spread out in a different setting. We wouldn’t be able to deliver this experience indoors or anywhere else.” The annual series, a collaborative effort between Victory Productions and The Villages Entertainment, returns to The Villages Polo Club from Tuesday through Sunday with a different headliner each night, including Absolute Queen, The Rocketman Show, Almost ABBA, The Guess Who and Grand Funk Railroad. Dick Fox’s Golden Boys starring Frankie Avalon, Little Anthony and Lou Christie will close out the series on Sunday, replacing Smokey Robinson, who canceled because of illness. Those who attended last year’s series gave feedback, and Victory Productions and The Villages Entertainment listened. This year’s series will include more easily accessible bar services, more food trucks, a VIP option, a new general admission section and illuminated restrooms. Like last year, patrons will be able to drive up and enjoy the music from the golf cart section. Those arriving in a car can park in limited-availability parking around the polo club premises (carpooling is encouraged) and pull up a lawn chair, sit on a blanket or stand in the general admission section, which is right in front of the stage. VIP ticket holders can enjoy a private entrance, early access, preferred parking near the VIP lounge, access to general admission seating, private entrance to VIP and general admission areas, private access to VIP-only, climate-controlled restroom trailers, exclusive food truck and bar access, two drink vouchers and complimentary popcorn. The series was born out of necessity last year to provide quality live music from the safety of the outdoors amid COVID-19. “But we’re hoping it’s something that lives on past the pandemic, because it is an unforgettable experience to enjoy these concerts outdoors in a festive way,” Varela said. “So we hope this can be a yearly tradition, each year striving to make it bigger and better.” Tickets can be purchased online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location. Visit openairconcertseries.com for more information.
