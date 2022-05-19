Big year ahead for amenities all throughout The Villages

Major revitalization projects are underway in the north, jaw-dropping new amenities are breaking ground in the south and more businesses are joining the scene from one end of The Villages to the other.
“Tonight, there’s going to be a theme that intertwines through everything we’re going to talk about and show you. And that’s ‘The model of The Villages works.’” said Mark Morse, president and CEO of The Villages, speaking Wednesday to a packed house of Villages Homeowners Advocates at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center.
“It’s a model we’ve used as long as I’ve been here,” he said of his family’s four decades focused on making retirees’ dreams come true. “It hasn’t been easy these last couple years, but it showed the model still works.”
The Morse family, “could not be more committed” to the community’s success, he said.
Morse and other leaders in The Villages provided updates on several major projects including:
Revitalization of areas near Spanish Springs Town Square
Final work at the Sawgrass Grove experience
Development of the Middleton community support district
Construction of a new campus of The Villages Charter School
A new town center called Eastport
This was the first Evening With the Developer event since 2019 due to COVID-19.
Morse praised Villagers for their positive spirit in prevailing through the pandemic.
He noted that many experts predicted the world’s largest retirement community would be devastated by the virus’ impact, but the opposite proved true.
Villagers held socially distanced block parties, participated in golf cart parades and played more golf than ever, while remaining safe and leading the state in vaccination rates.
In the early days of the pandemic, The Villages was home to the nation’s first large-scale testing site through a partnership with UF Health and The Villages Health.
Later, the community hosted one of the state’s pioneering monoclonal antibody treatment sites.
“As a community, I couldn’t be more proud of how we came through that thing together,” he said. “You guys got really creative. When you couldn’t go to the squares, you brought the squares to the neighborhoods. I didn’t get invited, but it looked like everybody was well-behaved and having a good time. And we managed to figure out how to golf (during a pandemic). You guys wore those golf courses out. We bucked the trend and it showed me we can get through anything together.”
That reputation spread, and the allure of The Villages lifestyle only grew during the past two years.
In 2020, 4,504 new and pre-owned homes were sold with an average sale price of $332,504, said Tim Harding, sales leader with Properties of The Villages.
In 2021, that number grew to 7,122 with an average sale price of about $371,000.
Business in the community remained strong as well.
The Villages commercial leasing team signed 31 new leases in 2020, the same number signed pre-pandemic in 2019.
In 2021, 44 new leases were signed.
One new business announced Wednesday: Harry and The Natives, a bar and grill restaurant coming next to the new Lake Okahumpka Recreation Center.
SPANISH SPRINGS AREA
Morse dismissed any talk of a lack of commitment to the original town center of Spanish Springs.
“Let’s talk about investment, and let’s talk about commitment, long-term commitment,” he said. “We are 100% committed to the success of Spanish Springs. We are not done. This team will do everything to make decisions about how and what we offer that is in the very best interests of you guys, always. Take that to the bank.”
He said that the plan to convert second-floor office space there into age-restricted apartment homes is designed to benefit local businesses while providing more of the popular living option for retirees.
“It’s our first town square, it’s our oldest town square, therefore it’s needed to go through more changes,” he said. “That second-floor space in town would be an awfully nice place to live for some folks. Maybe not everybody, but for some. It’s an excellent way to provide energy and life in the square, which is good for the retailers. We’re looking to breathe a little life into Spanish Springs and offer something that we know there’s demand for.”
Addressing questions about the future of the Rialto Theatre, Morse said the contracting Hollywood movie landscape has delayed planned renovations.
“We were planning on doing a complete remodel and reopening it,” he said. “But when COVID hit, it didn’t seem like a prudent decision to go ahead with that until we understood what is happening with the industry. And we’re watching it really closely. The movie business isn’t great right now. But we are offering movies at Old Mill at Lake Sumter Landing.”
New villa homes coming to Hacienda Hills also will spark activity at Spanish Springs, Morse said.
The neighborhood will also be home to Cordoba Recreation Area, featuring a resort-style pool, pickleball courts, corn toss, a pavilion, a walking path and open space accessible to all Villagers.
SAWGRASS GROVE
Farther south of State Road 44 at Sawgrass Grove, McGrady’s Pub is nearing completion, said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of Operations for The Villages.
McGrady’s menu will feature authentic Scottish fare, while a highlight of the bar will be a large selection of Scotch whisky.
It will be followed by The Market, which will be the home for Little Fin Seafood Shack, Willy’s Original Smashburgers, Frenchy’s Wood Fired Pizza, Darlin’s Sweet Shoppe, The Local Butcher & Pantry, The Villages Grown and Southern Oaks Golf Pro Shop.
Outdoor entertainment will be featured at the Box Car Stage. Shade structures designed to look like orange trees are being placed to cover the dance area located between The Market and McGrady’s Pub.
Sawgrass Grove is not a town square, McCabe said, so entertainment at the area will vary — some days may have no music, while others will have doubleheaders in both the day and evening.
This is a new concept, he said, while outlining a vision for how it might be experienced:
“You’re going to wake up and stop by the coffee shop to grab a cup of coffee,” he said. “Then you’re going to head over to play pickleball at Ezell Recreation Complex, or maybe go across the street to play 18 holes at Southern Oaks Golf Club. When you’re done with that, you’re going to come to McGrady’s and have a drink or maybe have a quick lunch at one of our vendors inside the Market. On your way out you can pick up some produce from The Villages Grown and a couple fresh steaks from the butcher and you have dinner for the night. We really hope you’re going to enjoy the convenience and the life it’s going to bring south of 44.”
MIDDLETON
The Middleton community support district built with workers in mind “is the key to a successful age-restricted development,” Morse said.
The family neighborhood is designed to draw and retain the workforce that supports retirees in The Villages, with proximity to a new charter school campus.
Middleton will include up to 8,280 homes, with a mix of housing types and price points.
“I’ve heard some people say we’re taking our eye off the ball, but that’s not right. This is about keeping the main thing, the main thing,” Morse said about the decision to help meet the shortage of workforce housing.
“This is hyper-focused to bring you the retirement you deserve,” he continued. “In order to do that, we have to recruit the best, high-quality folks. We need them to come for a long time and be committed to the community. So Middleton and the expanded school will be what differentiates us for our employees.”
SCHOOL CAMPUS
The new charter school campus, a downtown area and all recreation amenities will all be accessible by walking, biking or golf cart via a network of pathways, trails and tunnels.
The Villages Charter School, open to the children of families who work for The Villages, has met high standards from test scores to graduation rates and other measures of achievement.
The school had an “A” rating every year since 2003 that the Florida Department of Education gave school grades.
Construction is well underway at the K-12 campus with a new early learning center nearby. Officials hope to welcome students in fall 2023.
THE 4TH TOWN CENTER
Eastport, the community’s new town center, will combine elements of a traditional town square — such as shopping, dining and entertainment — with recreation amenities and golf.
It will sit alongside Central Lake, which will be large enough to host major dragon boat events.
Among highlights are: a lakefront hotel; a waterfront entertainment area with a stage and outdoor bars; a food truck area on Sunset Island, and alleys that will have a European feel.
Eastport also will be home to Olympia Regional Recreation Complex with an indoor gymnasium for pickleball, basketball, volleyball, badminton and even a rock climbing wall. Outdoor amenities will include a softball complex, dog park, and a nine-hole executive golf course with a driving range and teaching academy.
“We’re really excited about our next downtown,” said Devon Wiechens, vice president of Commercial Design. “We love to pull from our family history and make up some history and put it all together. And we wanted to have that synergy of bringing commercial, dining, entertainment, recreation and golf all together in one location for everyone to enjoy.”
Construction crews already have broken ground at Eastport.
“You made a very good choice moving to The Villages, I’m very confident in that,” Morse concluded. “You see disclaimers from the investment guys that ‘past performance is not indicative of future results.’ You might say I look at that differently. Past performance is an absolute predictor of future success here. And here’s why I think so: we have some kids who are involved in the business and they’re commingling with some of us old guys. They are bright, they are steeped in the culture — their parents worked here, they went to the charter school, they grew up with you, they understand The Villages and what we stand for. So the future looks really, really bright. You are going to be in good hands forever.”
