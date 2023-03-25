Big names coming to the Villages

Over the next few weeks, Victory Productions will bring an exciting mixture of classic hits, musical theater, pop, soul and funk to Villages venues.
Paul Anka, Bernadette Peters, Average White Band and the Top of the World Carpenters tribute band are on the program, and tickets still are available for those who don’t want to miss out.
“These are great entertainment choices for The Villages, not only because they are iconic artists that are part of the fabric of American history, but by and large, they have reached this echelon because they are incredibly engaging and influential performers,” said Keith Hinson, producer and marketing director with Victory Productions. “Additionally, variety is always part of our strategy for booking entertainment in The Villages.”
Paul Anka’s chart-topping songs, Bernadette Peters’ Broadway and film expertise, Top of the World’s tribute to the Carpenters and Average White Band’s classic rock and funk each represent Victory Productions’ “something for everyone” approach, he said.
“If audiences know who these performers are, then they already know the caliber of show these artists are bringing,” Hinson said. “And if people aren’t familiar with them, you can rest assured each of these acts will deliver a performance that you’ll never forget.”
Paul Anka will kick off a week full of musical variety at 7 p.m. Friday at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $125.
Anka will present “Greatest Hits: His Way,” featuring recognizable classics such as “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way,” “Puppy Love,” “Lonely Boy” and many more.
And of course, audiences will hear him perform “My Way,” which became Frank Sinatra’s signature hit after Anka wrote it using the lyrics of a French song titled “Comme d’habitude.”
Over seven consecutive decades, 48 of Anka’s songs made it to Billboard’s Top 100 chart, along with many others on other Billboard charts.
“There are a select few recording artists who can claim record-breaking work with Frank Sinatra, Buddy Holly, and Michael Jackson,” said Sierra Weiss, booking manager for The Sharon. “To see him on stage in 2023 is to witness a huge portion of music history right in front of your eyes. For me personally, I grew up dancing with my grandfather to Paul Anka, so it is the honor of a lifetime to get to see him perform ‘Put Your Head On My Shoulder’ live.”
Next, Broadway legend Bernadette Peters will perform her favorite songs in concert at 7 p.m. April 1 at The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center. Tickets start at $125.
“We’re ecstatic we’re able to bring such an illustrious name to The Villages,” Hinson said. “She is a legend of stage and screen.”
The singer has garnered many honors throughout her long and varied career, including Drama Desk Awards, Tony Awards, Golden Globe Awards and others.
“Bernadette Peters is another outstandingly talented artist whose career has been defined by a titan of music – Steven Sondheim,” Weiss said. “Often referred to as the foremost interpreter of his music, Bernadette Peters has received international praise for her renditions of Sondheim classics.”
Peters said she attributes her success to her need to be creative and experience that creativity on stage.
“I am always reaching and trying as an artist,” she said. “It’s always about the beauty of connecting with the audience.”
Now, she is ready to connect with her Villages audience.
“I love doing it,” Peters said. “I hope people appreciate the journey. It’ll be a fun event for all of us.”
She said she plans to perform some of the repertoire she is known for, like songs from “Hello, Dolly!” and Sondheim pieces, among others.
“But a lot of the other songs are songs I just love from other shows,” Peters said.
Peters also is known for her performances in “Follies,” “A Little Night Music,” “Gypsy,” “Into the Woods” and “Sunday in the Park with George,” as well as Tony-winning performances in “Song and Dance” and “Annie Get Your Gun.”
“Booking Bernadette was a no-brainer because of her Broadway credits, but she also was a star on screen and TV,” Hinson said. “She won many awards.”
He said this show will offer something for everyone and Peters will captivate audiences with her humor and dramatic ability.
“She is the epitome of the Broadway actress that can do it all,” Hinson said. “We’re grateful to bring a performer of this caliber. It doesn’t get much bigger than Bernadette when you talk about Broadway stars.”
Hinson said for audience members who want to immerse themselves in the experience, he recommends getting familiar with her classic repertoire.
“She’s known for having one of the greatest voices of all time,” Hinson said. “She is a great songstress and actress, but the way she interprets songs is mesmerizing and she delivers them with such truth and emotion.”
Next, Top of the World will celebrate music of the Carpenters at 4 and 7 p.m. April 4 at Savannah Center. Tickets start at $35.
Debbie Taylor fronts the band, and audiences often remark on her vocal resemblance to Karen Carpenter. She is joined by a seven-piece band to perform Karen and Richard Carpenter’s ballads and soft pop songs.
Audiences will hear hits and arrangements the Carpenters made famous like “Close To You,” “We’ve Only Just Begun,” “Rainy Days And Mondays,” “Please Mr. Postman” and “Yesterday Once More.”
Finally, crowds can enjoy soul and funk with Average White Band at 7 p.m. April 5 at Savannah Center. Tickets start at $55.
Average White Band may be best known for its successful hit “Pick Up the Pieces,” but the band also had several successful albums and was nominated for three Grammy Awards.
Original members Alan Gorrie and Onnie McIntyre will be joined by Cliff Lyons, Rob Aries, Brent Carter, Rocky Bryant and Fred Vigdor.
“It’s our first concert of the year,” Gorrie said. “It’s a nice way to start out the year, and it’s a place we’ve never played at before, so it’ll be fresh.”
The band wrote albums into the mid 2000s and now tours across North America and around the world.
Gorrie said audiences can expect to hear a variety of the group’s hits. The band plays its music as it originally was written, letting the talent of each musician carry each performance.
The Scottish band found inspiration in R&B artists like Marvin Gaye, James Brown and Donny Hathaway and broke into the American funk and soul scene in the 1970s.
“We were fully blooded soul musicians and brought that back to young Americans who hadn’t paid much attention to black music,” Gorrie said. “We were an ironic ambassador of that music through our own interpretation. We were just huge fans of that music, so that’s how we got into it and amassed a large African American audience in the states.”
Gorrie said the band is looking forward to the balmy Florida weather.
“The drummer, Rocky Bryant, and I are hoping for nine holes of golf the morning before our performance,” he said.
This season will kick off the band’s 50th season of performing.
“That’s something to celebrate,” Gorrie said. “It’s stupefying realizing it’s here. I never would have imagined we’d be around and in demand for this long.”
Hinson is proud of the diverse selection Victory Productions continues to bring to the area.
“People will love the songs, the stories and the history of not only these artists’ respective careers, but also of American pop culture as told through the entertainment industry,” he said. “There will be new songs discovered, forgotten gems remembered and a dose of nostalgia that will leave audiences inspired and invigorated.”
Tickets for each show are available online at thevillagesentertainment.com or at any Villages Box Office location.
Staff writer Leah Shewmaker can be reached at 352-753-1119, ext. 5228, or leah.shewmaker@thevillagesmedia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.